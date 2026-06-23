PNN New Delhi [India], June 23: Greenpanel Industries Ltd., India's largest wood panel manufacturer, concluded a successful participation at Bharat Buildcon 2026, one of the country's largest exhibitions for the construction and building materials industry, held from 18th to 21st June 2026 at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre (IICC), New Delhi. As part of the four-day exhibition, Greenpanel showcased its comprehensive portfolio of wood panel solutions through an experience-led exhibit that attracted architects, interior designers, furniture manufacturers, contractors, developers, channel partners, and industry professionals from across the country. The showcase featured Greenpanel's complete range of products, including Medium Density Fibreboard (MDF), High Density Fibreboard (HDF), Pre-Laminated MDF, Plywood, Blockboards, and Flooring Solutions, along with specialised applications designed to address the evolving needs of residential, commercial, hospitality, retail, healthcare, and institutional spaces.

Held under the theme "One Nation, One Expo", Bharat Buildcon 2026 brought together thousands of domestic and international stakeholders from across the construction ecosystem, creating a platform for knowledge exchange, business networking, product innovation, and industry collaboration. Throughout the exhibition, visitors engaged with Greenpanel's product specialists to explore emerging trends in interior infrastructure, sustainable material choices, space optimisation, and advanced wood panel applications. The company's solutions received strong interest from industry professionals seeking high-performance products that combine durability, aesthetics, and functionality. Commenting on Greenpanel's participation, Mr. Arvind Joshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Greenpanel Industries Ltd., said, ""Bharat Buildcon provided an excellent platform to engage with industry stakeholders and showcase our innovative wood panel solutions. The positive response reflects the growing demand for quality-driven, future-ready products while helping us strengthen industry relationships and understand evolving market needs."

The exhibition brought together several leading brands from across the construction and building materials ecosystem. Their participation underscored the scale and significance of Bharat Buildcon 2026, further reinforcing its position as a premier platform for industry collaboration, innovation, knowledge exchange, and business networking. Greenpanel's participation further strengthens its emphasis to supporting India's growing infrastructure and interior design landscape through technologically advanced, sustainable, and application-oriented wood panel solutions. The exhibition also enabled the company to strengthen existing partnerships while exploring new opportunities across domestic and international markets. As demand for modern interior and construction materials continues to grow significantly, Greenpanel remains focused on delivering products that combine design flexibility, superior performance, and long-term value for customers across segments.

About Greenpanel Industries Ltd. Greenpanel Industries Ltd. is India's Largest Wood Panel Manufacturer and India's No.1 MDF Company, offering a comprehensive portfolio across MDF, HDF, Pre-Laminated MDF, Plywood & Blockboards and Wooden Flooring. The company operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities at Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, and Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh, supported by advanced technology, stringent quality standards, and a strong pan-India distribution network. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)