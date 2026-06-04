PRNewswire Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 4: Organ transplantation in India has come a long way over the past five decades, and Gujarat has been significantly contributing to this milestone, with Zydus Hospitals at its forefront. Zydus Hospitals Ahmedabad and Vadodara reach new heights in advanced transplant care. Across its centres in Ahmedabad and Vadodara, Zydus Hospitals has performed 430+ kidney transplants, 295+ liver transplants, 220+ bone marrow transplants giving a new ray of hope to thousands of patients. Deteriorating kidney functions, either from chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension or acute renal disease, often leaves patients dependent on dialysis for long-term survival. When the condition deteriorates beyond usual treatment, like in end-stage renal disease, the kidney function drops to less than 10% of their normal capacity, making transplant the last resolve that offers a long-term solution. Zydus Hospitals brings top nephrologists, urologists, anaesthetists, and critical care specialists to manage every stage of this process and bring affordable yet excellent medical care to all its patients. Even with other metro cities charging upwards of 15 lakhs for a transplant procedure, the hospital charges less than half of that amount (~6.5 lakhs), making a feasible transplant procedure a reality for a majority of patients. The hospital also houses a 50-bed dialysis unit in Ahmedabad, one of the largest in the region, which is complemented by a dedicated renal dialysis unit in Vadodara that is staffed by full-time specialists and round-the-clock medical teams.

The liver, which performs over 500 essential functions from metabolism and detoxification to immune regulation, it is among the most complex organs in the human body. When the liver fails, due to cirrhosis, hepatitis, metabolic disorders, or acute liver failure, transplantation is often the only curative option. In Gujarat's private healthcare sector, Zydus Hospital Ahmedabad is the only institution to have performed over 295 liver transplants. Its services span ABO-incompatible transplants, simultaneous liver-kidney transplants (SLKT) in both paediatric and adult cases. Transplants are performed using either a living donor, typically a close relative who donates a portion of their liver, which regenerates in both parties, or a cadaveric donor, where the liver is retrieved from a brain-dead individual with family consent. This liver transplant program at Zydus, Ahmedabad is led by a team of HPB surgeons and liver transplant specialists who are recognised among India's pioneers in the field, alongside hepatologists, liver critical care specialists, and a dedicated transplant nursing team, supported by modern transplant OTs and dedicated liver ICUs. The organ donation process is governed by India's Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act (THOTA), ensuring ethical oversight at every step.

Bone marrow, the spongy tissue within bones, is responsible for producing the blood cells that sustain life. When compromised by conditions such as leukaemia, lymphoma, aplastic anaemia, thalassaemia, or severe iron deficiency disorders, transplant can be curative. In India, the first bone marrow transplant was performed in the early 1980s, and the field has since evolved into one of the most impactful branches of haematological care. At Zydus Hospitals, Ahmedabad and Vadodara, the Bone Marrow Transplant program spans both adult and paediatric patients across blood cancers, haematological disorders, and stem cell therapy. Home to Gujarat's largest BMT unit, the team has a combined experience of over 1300 transplants with 200+ in Zydus Ahmedabad, and a good number in Vadodara, placing it among the top centres in the country. The program is led by the state's leading haematologists and oncologists with expertise in blood cancers, haematological disorders, and stem cell therapy, and the program can also manage the full spectrum of conditions requiring transplant, such as inborn errors of immunity, bone marrow failure syndromes and CAR T-cell therapy. The packages offered are very nominal (starting from 4 lacs) compared to other bigger cities.

The hospital has also been doing great work for patients with end-stage heart failure where all other options have been exhausted by performing cardiac transplants. The team consists of renowned CVTS specialists, cardiologists, perfusionists and intensivists along with anaesthetists and trained staff. Post-transplant rehabilitation is critical and ensures that patients regain strength, function, and quality of life following surgery. A dedicated rehabilitation program at Zydus supports transplant patients and guides them through physiotherapy, dietary guidance, psychological support and long-term follow-up care to help them better transition from recovery to a full and independent life. A single organ donor can save up to 8 lives. Yet, in India, where the deceased donor rate remains among the lowest globally, at under one donor per million population, the gap between patients waiting for organs and available donors is stark. Increasing public awareness and family consent remains the most powerful way to bridge the gap between patients waiting for transplants and organs available for transplantation. One decision, can give multiple people a second chance at life.

About Zydus Hospitals, Ahmedabad and Vadodara Zydus Hospitals has made strong inroads in transplant care across Gujarat. With renowned names leading the nephrology, urology, haematology, cardiac and liver transplant teams, the group is closing in on 1,000+ transplants, the highest number among private hospital chains in Gujarat. The success of a transplant program extends far beyond surgery alone. It is driven by the seamless collaboration across transplant physicians, surgeons, critical care specialists, anaesthesiologists, nursing teams, rehabilitation experts, and support staff. At Zydus Hospitals, this integrated ecosystem of care has enabled exceptional clinical outcomes while ensuring holistic support for patients throughout their transplant journey. These successful outcomes have drawn patients from across India and abroad to be treated at Zydus Ahmedabad, which has over the years, become one of the region's most trusted destinations for transplant care.

To know more about their services, visit https://zydushospitals.com. By continuously expanding its capabilities, embracing advanced technologies and strengthening multidisciplinary collaboration, Zydus Hospitals has redefined the standards of transplant care in the Gujarat region. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2975690/5977537/Zydus_Hospital_Logo.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)