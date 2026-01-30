India PR Distribution Chandigarh [India], January 29: HARLEY of LONDON India today announced the launch of a Global Centre of Excellence for Health, Wellness and Lifestyle in Chandigarh, created in collaboration with Porto Business School (Portugal) and Kongju National University (Republic of Korea). The Centre aims to strengthen leadership, workforce capability and applied innovation for India's rapidly expanding wellness and preventive health economy. The Centre will offer postgraduate and executive programs, short-form certifications and lifelong learning pathways for professionals across healthcare, wellness and adjacent industries. An Innovation Hub will support collaborative projects in life sciences, biosciences and AI-enabled healthcare and wellness solutions.

Programs to be offered - Healthcare & Wellness MBA (details to be announced) - Executive MBA in Health, Wellness & Lifestyle Leadership - AI in Healthcare & Wellness certification programs - Upskilling and reskilling pathways for working professionals - Lifelong learning for clinicians, creators, founders and wellness practitioners Role of academic partners - Porto Business School will support curriculum design and delivery for management, leadership and executive education, including international benchmarking. - Kongju National University will collaborate on the Innovation Hub and applied research translation in life sciences, biosciences and AI-driven wellness innovation. Sanjeev Kumar, Chief Visionary Officer, HARLEY of LONDON, said: "India is facing a silent crisis. Lifestyle diseases are rising faster than our systems can respond, and we do not have enough trained professionals to support the well-being needs of 1.4 billion people. The lack of skilled health and wellness professionals is already causing real damage -- India is projected to lose $4.8 trillion in economic output by 2030 due to lifestyle-related productivity loss and system strain. Alongside the shortage of clinicians, the country faces a severe deficit in healthcare management talent -- a gap repeatedly highlighted by national programmes. India doesn't just need more doctors -- it needs skilled leaders who can build and run the systems that keep communities well.

This Centre of Excellence is built to close that gap. Instead of theory-heavy models, we are creating practical, industry-ready skills in health, wellness, and lifestyle -- capabilities that translate directly into jobs in one of India's fastest-growing sectors. We are building a world-class learning environment that equips young people with the skills to build meaningful careers and uplift the well-being of the communities they come from." Centre at a Glance Located in Chandigarh, India, the HARLEY of LONDON India Centre of Excellence is being developed to advance learning, skilling and applied innovation in health, wellness and lifestyle. The Centre brings together postgraduate and executive education, short-form certifications and industry collaboration, supported by an Innovation Hub focused on life sciences, biosciences and responsible AI-enabled healthcare and wellness solutions.

Academic partnerships with Porto Business School (Portugal) and Kongju National University (Korea) strengthen the Centre's global foundation, combining leadership development, management education, applied research and cross-border innovation. About HARLEY of LONDON HARLEY of LONDON is building an integrated platform spanning health, wellness, lifestyle and human development. Its initiatives combine education, technology and wellbeing experiences aimed at supporting how people live, learn and grow. About Porto Business School: Porto Business School is a Portugal-based business school focused on management education, executive education and applied research. In this partnership, Porto Business School is supporting the Centre's leadership and management learning design and international benchmarking. About Kongju National University

Kongju National University is a national university in the Republic of Korea with strengths in science, technology and applied research. In this partnership, the university will collaborate on the Innovation Hub agenda, supporting applied research translation and cross-border collaboration in life sciences, biosciences and AI-enabled healthcare and wellness innovation.