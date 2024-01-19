HiBroker India's First Super App for Real Estate Gets Launched at Broker Connect Event in Mysore
Mysore (Karnataka) [India], January 19: Turingcode Technologies Pvt Ltd, a rising name in real estate technology, launched its service, HiBroker, with the help of the National Real-Estate Association / CREA(I) and the Mysore Real-Estate Association event held On December 10-12, 2023. HiBroker, touted as India's first Super App for the real estate industry, promises to transform the way brokers manage their businesses and clients.
"We are thrilled to introduce HiBroker, a comprehensive solution designed to empower real estate professionals," said Mr. Ramesh Mariyappan, founder and CEO of Turningcode Technologies and the key speaker at the event. "HiBroker goes beyond just a CRM, offering a one-stop platform for every aspect of property management, lead generation, and client engagement."
The speech at the event focused on the following key factors, detailing about the app:-
* Seamless Contact and Lead Management: Organise contacts, track leads, and match them with suitable properties effortlessly.
* Advanced Property Module: Manage property listings, schedule site visits, and facilitate efficient property-led matching.
* Integrated Marketing Tools: Leverage WhatsApp, email, SMS, and IVR marketing for targeted outreach and lead nurturing.
* Secure Document Verification: Ensure authenticity through UID, PAN, RTO, and passport integration.
* Real-time Agreement Generation: Streamline deal closure with instant agreement generation and e-signing capabilities.
* Comprehensive Complaint and Ticketing Management: Address client concerns promptly and efficiently.
* Powerful PG and Property Management Software: Manage finances, track payments, and simplify property upkeep.
* Data-driven Marketing and Campaign Management: Design targeted campaigns and track their performance for optimal ROI.
* Detailed Report Generation and Distribution: Gain valuable insights into business performance through comprehensive reports.
* Dedicated Lead Tracking and Attendance Management App for Property Owners: Empower owners to stay informed and engaged.
* User-friendly Interface and Configuration: HiBroker customises to fit everyone's needs with intuitive controls and API integration.
HiBroker is a game-changer for real estate professionals, offering a complete ecosystem for managing the entire property lifecycle. From lead generation and nurturing to property management and client communication, HiBroker simplifies and streamlines every step of the process.
"HiBroker is a boon for real estate brokers," said Menaka Ramesh, Co-Founder of HiBroker. "It eliminates manual tasks, saves time and resources, and ultimately helps them close more deals and build stronger relationships with clients."
As a new company established in 2023-24, Turningcode Technologies is poised to disrupt the real estate landscape with innovative solutions. HiBroker's comprehensive features and user-centric design will empower brokers and shape the industry's future.
