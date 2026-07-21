VMPL New Delhi [India], July 21: Degrees. Jobs. Placements. For generations, these have been the milestones that students associate with a successful university education. But on the opening day of HSNC University's Master Induction Series 2026, Vice Chancellor Col. Prof. Hemlata K. Bagla challenged that belief with a question that lingered long after her address had ended. "When you leave this University," she asked, "will you carry only a degree... or will you leave behind a legacy?" That single question became the defining theme of an inspiring keynote that urged students to become problem-solvers, innovators, ethical leaders and compassionate changemakers rather than merely successful professionals.

Addressing a packed auditorium of incoming students, Dr. Bagla delivered a thought-provoking inaugural address titled "The Journey Begins: My Expectations from Every HSNCian." Far from being a conventional orientation, the session challenged students to rethink the very purpose of higher education in a world being reshaped by technology, uncertainty and rapidly evolving careers. It also set the tone for the Master Induction Series 2026, a seven-day immersive programme designed to welcome incoming students into a culture of excellence, innovation and purpose. Drawing inspiration from the ancient universities of Takshashila and Nalanda, she reminded students that education has always been about far more than acquiring knowledge. It is about nurturing wisdom, character, values and the ability to contribute meaningfully to society. She encouraged students to become lifelong learners who continuously reinvent themselves in an ever-changing world.

Speaking about the future of work, Dr. Bagla observed that while technical expertise may help students secure opportunities, qualities such as integrity, emotional intelligence, resilience, creativity and ethical leadership will determine how far they ultimately go. In an age where artificial intelligence is transforming industries, she urged students to cultivate the uniquely human abilities that technology cannot replicate, including compassion, critical thinking, collaboration and responsible decision-making. She also reminded students that success cannot be measured solely through grades, titles or salaries. True fulfilment, she said, is built upon self-awareness, discipline, empathy and continuous personal growth. To illustrate these ideas, Dr. Bagla turned to timeless wisdom from the Panchatantra. Through the story of the Blue Jackal, she demonstrated how appearances and borrowed identities eventually crumble under pressure. "When pressure tests you," she remarked, "what comes out should be competence, not panic." The lesson resonated as a reminder that genuine capability and strong character will always outlast superficial success.

She followed this with the story of The Monkey and the Crocodile, highlighting that intelligence is not merely about acquiring knowledge but about applying it wisely in moments of uncertainty. Presence of mind, sound judgement and ethical decision-making, she said, are qualities that distinguish outstanding leaders. She also encouraged students to embrace failure as an inevitable and invaluable part of growth, reminding them that resilience often becomes the defining trait of those who achieve lasting success. Rejecting the traditional divide between science and the humanities, Dr. Bagla called upon students to embrace interdisciplinary thinking. Innovation, she explained, flourishes when analytical thinking meets creativity, technology meets empathy and knowledge transcends conventional boundaries.

Calling human talent India's greatest resource, she urged students to think beyond conventional career paths and aspire to become researchers, innovators, entrepreneurs and nation-builders. "If Indian minds can build world-class institutions and companies across the globe," she asked, "why can't we build the next world-class enterprise from India?" Dr. Bagla then invited students to reimagine their years at HSNC University as an innovation journey. Every meaningful breakthrough, she explained, begins with observation, followed by questioning, research, collaboration, experimentation and continuous improvement before culminating in innovation, patents, start-ups and tangible societal impact. "Great innovators are not born overnight," she observed. "They are shaped by curiosity, perseverance and the courage to ask better questions." Summing up this four-year journey in a mantra, she encouraged students to explore in the first year, experiment in the second, innovate in the third and launch their ideas in the fourth, making each academic year a stepping stone towards entrepreneurship and societal impact.

She then presented what may well become the defining philosophy of the University: One Student. One Problem. One Solution. One Impact. Every student, she said, has the potential to identify a real challenge within society and work towards solving it. If every graduate leaves campus having addressed one meaningful problem, the collective impact could transform communities and contribute significantly to nation-building. Continuing this powerful theme, she challenged students to redefine success itself. Rather than asking, "What career will you build?" she encouraged them to ask, "What kind of person will you become?" She envisioned every HSNCian graduating not only with a degree, but also with research experience, innovative thinking, industry exposure, publications, patents, entrepreneurial ventures and, above all, a commitment to creating positive social impact. She concluded this segment with another thought-provoking question that echoed throughout the auditorium: "Why should history remember you?"

Among the most moving moments of the address was Dr. Bagla's ardent appeal for educational inclusion. She urged students to identify deserving young people from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and members of the transgender community who aspire to pursue higher education but lack access to opportunities. Reaffirming HSNC University's commitment to inclusive education, she assured students that deserving candidates would be supported through full scholarships, ensuring that financial hardship or social disadvantage never becomes a barrier to quality higher education. The session concluded with an engaging interaction, as students enthusiastically shared their aspirations and posed thoughtful questions to the Vice Chancellor, reflecting the University's culture of openness, intellectual curiosity and dialogue.

The week-long Master Induction Series 2026 featured distinguished speakers from government, academia, industry and civil society, exploring themes such as inclusive leadership, cyber-security, sustainability, scientific communication, health and well-being, disaster preparedness and personality development. As students left the auditorium, they carried with them far more than an introduction to university life. They carried a challenge to build character, to solve problems, to change lives and perhaps, in the process, create a legacy. Press Relations- Ms. Maya M PR Head, HSNC University, Mumbai Email: maya.m@hsncu.edu.in Phone: +91- 8655962503/ 04 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)