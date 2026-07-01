PRNewswire Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 1: ICFAI Business School (IBS) opened the registration process for IBSAT 2026 starting July 1st, 2026. The national-level entrance exam to join the nine IBS campuses' two-year, full-time MBA and PGPM programs. Aspiring management candidates can apply online through a single application with a fee of INR 1,800. IBSAT - A Student-Friendly MBA Entrance Exam IBSAT 2026 will be conducted as a 2-hour, online, home-proctored test. Candidates can comfortably take the test from their homes. The test comprises 140 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from four sections: - Verbal Ability: 50 questions - Reading Comprehension: 30 questions - Quantitative Aptitude: 30 questions - Data Adequacy & Interpretation: 30 questions

In the test, there is no negative marking and no sectional time limits, allowing candidates to freely navigate between sections. INR 10 Crore Scholarships: To support meritorious students and promote inclusivity, ICFAI Business School has announced 500 scholarships worth Rs 2 Lakh each. These are accessible to top scorers in IBSAT 2026, as well as high achievers in CAT, XAT, GMAT™, and NMAT by GMAC™. Special scholarship provisions are also extended to the wards of IBS alumni, wards of Defence Personnel (in-service/retired) from the Army, Air Force, Navy, and Paramilitary Forces, and physically challenged candidates. Admission Timeline Following the IBSAT exam in December 2026, shortlisted candidates will clear a centralized selection process at IBS Hyderabad in February 2027, featuring a micro-presentation and personal interview. ICFAI Business School also accepts valid scores from CAT, XAT, NMAT by GMAC™, and GMAT™ (2024 onwards).

Interested aspirants can register on the official institutional portal starting July 1st, 2026. To know more, please visit www.ibsindia.org Bridging Theory and Corporate Reality The campuses in Bengaluru, Dehradun, Hyderabad, and Jaipur offer full-time MBA degrees, while the Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune campuses provide full-time PGPM programs. ICFAI Business School emphasizes a 100% case-based learning model. This approach replicates real-world corporate challenges directly inside the classroom. Leading this academic standard is the AACSB-accredited IBS Hyderabad campus, which features an in-house Case Research Center (CRC) ranked 3rd globally in The Case Centre's Case Impact Index, 2025. To make graduates entirely industry-ready, the curriculum integrates a mandatory 14-week summer internship alongside certificate access to Bloomberg and SAP labs. The institution also prides itself on an inclusive academic environment, maintaining a balanced 50% gender diversity across all campuses.

Consistent Placement Performance Corporate trust in ICFAI Business School remains exceptionally strong, as evidenced by the placement outcomes for the Class of 2026. All nine campuses recorded placements above 90%, with the highest CTC at Rs 40 LPA. For IBS Hyderabad, the CTC is INR 15.58 LPA for the top 10% and INR 13.36 LPA for the top 25%, underscoring strong market demand for its corporate-ready graduates. Contact Information: IBS Admission Office Plot No. 65, Nagarjuna Hills Punjagutta, Hyderabad - 500082 Telangana. Ph: 040 - 23440963 (5 lines) Toll Free :1800 425 55 66 77 E-mail: ibsat@ibsindia.org Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3002846/IBSAT_MBA_Entrance_Test.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1023356/6019645/IBS_Logo.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)