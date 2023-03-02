India Hemp Expo 2023: A ground-breaking event to revolutionize hemp industry

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI/India PR Distribution): India's exclusive focused B2B event on hemp, The India Hemp Expo 2023 was organized with great pomp at the Nehru Centre Exhibition Space, Worli, Mumbai on 24th & 25th February. Bringing together professionals and industrialists who are involved in one way or another with this niche industry, the India hemp Expo celebrated hemp in all its splendour for two consecutive days.

The expo is being organized by indianvaidyas.com and hempvaidyas.com. While discussing about the exceptional growth opportunities of the Indian hemp industry, the founder Vaidya (Dr) Piyush Juneja said, "The hemp industry worldwide is booming. The Indian hemp industry has the potential to grow as a billion-dollar industry in next few years if governments support us to establish a conducive atmosphere and infuses required policy amendments to enhance the hemp industry."

He added, "With optimum support and positive policy frame works, the Indian hemp industry also can contribute in materializing our respected Prime Minister's goal of making India a trillion-dollar economy in the next few years."

With more than 30 exhibitors, and thousands of visitors including business experts, Ayush & Allopathic doctors and hemp enthusiasts from across the world, IHE 2023 was a brilliant platform for all the participants to learn, grow and network about hemp.

The event witnessed a footfall of many exhibitors and delegates from across the world including USA, Australia, UAE, Brazil, Zimbabwe, Taiwan, and Nepal.

The event provided a brilliant space for all the participating exhibitors to present their brands on a grand level in front of all the potential buyers, consultants, and business experts under one roof in order to widen their network.

For two days, the expo featured a host of exciting events such as exhibitions, conferences, CEO round table, B2B meets and a gala India Hemp Award night.

This unique event got logo support from the MSME Ministry Government of India, Gujarat Tourism, Uttarakhand Government. IHE 2023 was also supported by Association of Ayurvedic Practitioners-Mumbai, Encore, Pimcha, Trade India, 104.8 Ishq FM, Radio Mirchi, Medical News, Vishwa Ayurvedic Sangathan.

IHE 2023 received blessings from Dr MunjparaMahendrabhai (MOS for Ayush Govt. of India), Narayan Rane(Union Cabinet Minister of MSME), and Shri Pashupati Kumar Paras (Minister of Food Processing Industries, Government of India).

Some eminent names from Ayurveda and medical industry such as Dr K Rajeshwar Reddy (Director, Directorate of AYUSH, Mumbai), Dr Nilesh Doshi (founder president & organizing chairmanAssociation of Ayurvedic Practitioners, Mumbai) Dr Pradeep Mahajan (Stem Cell Researcher), Dr Sayed Tahir Hassan, Dr TanujVeerbhan, Sachin Awasthi, Dr Punit Agnihotri graced the stage of India Hemp Expo 2023.

The Association of Ayurveda Practitioners got associated with India Hemp Expo 2023 and over hundreds of AAP members attended the event.

While the India Hemp Expo 2023 is supported by an incredible list of sponsors such as Ananta Hemp Works, Svadhishthan, Innovations (India) Inc, Twiee & Moksa, Cannazo India, Awega Green Technologies, Kazmira(USA), Cannadoc, Noigra, Aim Biosciences, Sawant Process Solutions, Buffalo Extraction Systems, some of the big names of the hemp industry like Blazen Photonics, Hemp Satva, Hampa Wellness, Cannapure, Weaving Vibes, Wig Health Products, Whole Leaf, Cannaboom, BOHECO, Vedi Herbals, Oreka, Sai Phytoceuticals, Chemtron Science Laboratories, and Rafbrix Essentials, will participate in the event as exhibitors.

