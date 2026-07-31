SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 31: India's Best Design Awards (IBDA) has announced the winners of India's Best Design Students 2026, recognising promising young designers from institutions across the country. Their work reflects the growing depth of design education in India and the range of disciplines being explored by the next generation of designers.

Since 2015, India's Best Design Awards has recognised excellence across professional and academic design. The student category provides emerging designers with a national platform to present their work, gain recognition and connect with the wider design community.

"More than developing technical skills. Design education is about learning to observe, question and respond thoughtfully to the world around us. The students recognised this year have the curiosity, discipline and independent thinking needed to shape the future of design," said Sudhir Sharma, IndiDesign and DesignIndia.