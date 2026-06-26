BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25: India's textile sector is entering a favourable phase, driven by global supply chain diversification, improving demand visibility and stronger sourcing activity. As global retailers look to reduce dependence on China and increasingly consolidate sourcing with large, compliant and scaled partners, India is well positioned to gain share in global textile and apparel trade, according to a recent report by Motilal Oswal. The report identifies home textiles as one of India's strongest export segments and highlights premiumisation, value-added products, sustainability-led sourcing and brand penetration as key long-term growth drivers. As one of the world's leading home textile manufacturers, the company benefits from its integrated manufacturing capabilities, diversified product portfolio and longstanding relationships with global retailers.

With India accounting for only ~4-5% of global textile & apparel trade, the sector offers significant headroom for market share gains. The report also notes that recent trade agreements, including the India-UK FTA and the India-EU trade deal, are expected to further strengthen India's competitiveness as a preferred sourcing destination. Welspun Living's continued investments in innovation, sustainability, brands and emerging businesses place the company in a strong position to capitalise on these opportunities. Dipali Goenka, MD and CEO, Welspun Living Limited, said, "This recognition by Motilal Oswal validates the strategic choices we have made over the years - building scale, deepening customer partnerships, investing in innovation and sustainability, and diversifying into high-growth categories. India is at a genuine inflection point in global textile sourcing, and Welspun Living is well-positioned to be a disproportionate beneficiary of this structural shift. We remain committed to accelerating growth, expanding margins, and creating long-term value for all our stakeholders."

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