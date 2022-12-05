Indore's Dental Healthtech Startup, TeethFast, taking Dental Industry by Storm

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 5 (ANI/PNN): TeethFast is an indigenous startup engaged in the business of providing manufacturing support for Dental crowns, Aligners and Metal frames to dental laboratories across the country and abroad. The founder of TeethFast, with years of experience in supplying dental healthcare believes that dental healthcare in the years to come will hugely benefit by specialized technology driven facilities. We believe that this can revolutionize the manner of delivering dental solutions to customers.

Holistic benefits to Dental Labs and Dentists, Complete Patient satisfaction and years of warranty on several oral appliances like crowns, bridges, implant-supporting the tooth will play a key role in this sector, in the coming years. These products that TeethFast desires to manufacture for dental laboratories and dental clinics will be delivered much faster than those in the current system and at a lower price than the current incurred cost.

In (Sep 2022) TeethFast has raised seed funding of USD 0.65 Million (5.2 Crores) from High Net-Worth individuals based in India and Abroad. Established 5 months back, TeethFast has been growing aggressively in the city and has become one of the best Dental Lab in MP.

The Company is founded and led by an extremely experienced professional Dr Avi Ramavat, with 17+ years of experience in delivering High-tech Quality Services in the field of Dental Implantology. TeethFast Dental Lab is one of the first incorporators of Clinical Digital Dentistry.

Due to the rise in global aging population and growing awareness of facial and dental aesthetics, the Dental Laboratory market is expected to grow from the current USD 29 billion to nearly USD 64 billion by 2030. It depicts a growth of CAGR 9.3 per cent per annum based on Conservative assumption.

More than 80 per cent of Dental prostheses in the overall dental ecosystem are deficient in terms of inexperienced workmanship, prostheses fitting patient's dental needs, expensive prostheses and require a huge turnaround time because dental clinics and labs do not have the immense expertise or specialized equipment to correctly assess the specific dental solutions.

TeethFast will save a lot of time that currently Doctors spend in making adjustments in the patient's mouth and ultimately, the patient and Doctor suffer. This can be achieved by manufacturing them with the most biocompatible, proven, & approved materials and giving them a life-like appearance with more precision.

Founder of TeethFast Dental Lab, Dr Avi Ramavat cites, "Using the World's best technology will make the manufacturing of Oral appliances quicker and highly accurate. We want to incorporate digital workflow optimization through technology. With the advancement of technology, Doctors are seeing the virtual results before starting the treatment making the treatment better for their patients."

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)