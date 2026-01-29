VMPL New Delhi [India], January 29: inDrive, a global mobility and urban services platform, introduces inDrive Ads, our new global advertising platform that helps us grow sustainably while keeping our services affordable for people and commissions low for drivers. inDrive Ads is now live in top 20 countries to the majority of our monthly average user base and we plan to expand to our entire country portfolio within this year. inDrive Ads is designed to strengthen our platform - by generating new income streams, it allows us to keep our take rate among the lowest in the industry while supporting long-term sustainability for riders, drivers, and local communities. A share of our ad space will be dedicated for our impact programs, giving in-house community initiatives a chance to reach new audiences at little or no cost.

We're seeing promising traction - advertiser demand has grown 2x month over month, and early pilots show strong repeat interest from advertisers, including leading names in e-commerce, fashion, retail, banking and finance. Notably, we partnered with fintech leaders across key markets -- from Monet in Colombia, which issued over 1,200 cash loans through inDrive Ads, to Skyro in the Philippines with 200+ loans, and a leading Mexican bank that distributed 400+ new credit cards via our ecosystem. Ads appear across various screens in the funnel and include multiple-dimension banners featuring graphics and animation, with transparent measurement tools built in. "Diversifying our business with a high-margin stream like Ads is an important step for inDrive," said Arsen Tomsky, Founder and CEO of inDrive. "This new line gives us more flexibility to fund affordability at scale".

"Fairness and access have guided every product we've built -- and inDrive Ads is no different," said Andries Smit, Chief Growth Business Officer at inDrive. "As our SuperApp grows, we're creating opportunities for more people and brands to participate on equal terms, using the same principles that make our platform unique." With over 8 billion deals facilitated through our platform and operations across 48 countries, we're continuing to evolve inDrive into a true SuperApp, one built around fairness, opportunity, and people's real needs. About inDrive inDrive is a global mobility and urban services platform. The inDrive app has been downloaded over 400 million times, and has been named the second most downloaded mobility app for the third consecutive year. In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive provides an expanding list of services, including intercity transportation, delivery, financial services, and grocery. In 2023, inDrive launched New Ventures, a venture and M & A arm.

inDrive operates in 1,065 cities in 48 countries. Driven by its mission of challenging injustice, the company is committed to having a positive impact on the lives of one billion people by 2030. It pursues this goal both through its core business, which supports local communities via a fair pricing model; and through the work of its impact programs. For more information visit www.inDrive.com