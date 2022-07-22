INMYCITI organises the 'Pillars of Indian Economy' award ceremony with Punjab Government, AAP to recognize the efforts of entrepreneurs in Punjab

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI/SRV): INMYCITI organized the "Pillars of Indian Economy-Punjab Chapter", held on July 12, 2022, at Novotel, Chandigarh, an event conceptualised by the founder Gopal Arora and Krishan Arora, organized event in collaboration with the Government of Punjab, AAM AADMI Party. The aim was to acknowledge the business contribution and encourage the entrepreneurs to do their best.

Krishan Arora and Gopal Arora, the duo at INMYCITI said, "Every single entrepreneur needs to be recognized, appreciated, and provided prominent exposure to build the best in the nation. The founders said that their vision and INMYCITI's vision is to bring the phenomenal business model to the public eye to show that they are the real heroes for building the world."

The chief guests at the event were Finance Minister S Harpal Singh Cheema and Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha Sanjeev Arora. The Finance Minister, S Harpal Singh Cheema, enlightened the audience by speaking about the economic condition of the state and encouraging the local businesses and entrepreneurs to continue making their efforts. He spoke about the state financial budget and policies drafted by the Government to support entrepreneurs in their journey.

The event was presented by Mobisafar Services Pvt. Ltd. Led by MD and CEO: Abhishek Kumar Pandey, and powered by SPS Hospitals.

The Punjab chapter aimed to award the top and best business models to highly motivate and inspire other businesses. The award included a certificate and a gold-coated medal with the state's emblem. The type of the award was based on the nature of the business:

- Start-up Category: This category included the companies that were new in the industry in the market and performed well in their first quarter.

- Emerging Category: This category included the companies booming in the market and had performed well in the first two quarters.

- Pillars Category: Pillars category included all the companies that have already grown up and are well-known, which produced the maximum GDP.

The companies from different industries and segments awarded during the event were

- BLV Exports Pvt. Ltd. ( Bhagwati )

- Nahar Paper and Board Mills Pvt Ltd.

- Stella Indusstries Ltd

- Ricela

- Octave Clothing

- KRBL

- BD Technologies

Other companies included-

- Recode Studios Pvt. Ltd

- Aay Bee Sales Corporation

- Modern Colours Pvt. Ltd

- BD Communications Pvt Ltd

- Pukhraj Healthcare Pvt. Ltd

- Go 21

- Oxford Hospital

- Behari Lal Ispat Private Limited

- Teclowin Aluminium

- S.S. Cable Industries

- Shield Engineering Pvt Ltd

- Blurock Wealth

- Wills Solutions

- BS Rain Harvesting Co.

- Virtuoso Foods LLP

- Prime Land Promoter & Builders

- Coments Industry

- Shri Shyam Enterprises

- Sh. Sabarna Roy

- Vani Kabir Multiverse

- Launchpad Finserv

- Wood Box Digital Media Pvt. Ltd.

- Budding Group

- Jiatai Laser

- Puri Trackers

- Kamal Green Composters

- Chicago Flex Printing

- Pooja Concrete fabricators

- CA Veenus Arora

Starting in 2015, Mobisafar a part of Financial Inclusion is providing digital banking and Non-Banking Services to consumers through its strong Retail network within rural as well as urban India. It started with a small base of 5124 CSPS, it is currently serving the Indian society with a strong network of around 168009 active CSPS. They are physically present in more than 18000+ pin codes in 28 States and 8 Union Territory from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Gujrat to Arunachal Pradesh covering cities, towns, villages, and remote locations.

The Satguru Partap Singh (SPS) hospital was set up in the year 2005, by Sri Satguru Jagjit Singh Ji's vision of making international quality healthcare accessible to the people of Punjab. It is spread across 1,64,117 sq. Ft area and is to become one of North India's most respected Healthcare Institutes. At SPS Hospital, the level of service and eye for detail in everything that is done truly sets them apart and makes them the care provider of choice for millions of patients. Quality, medical and service excellence are the pillars of this institution.

Additionally, INMYCITI has also organized events in partnership with other companies or Governments. A few of these included the Pillar of Medical Sciences, Promotional Partner and PR for Production houses for celebrities like Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor Veere Di Wedding, doing celebrity management, and brand communications.

Website: (https://www.inmyciti.com)

Instagram: (https://www.instagram.com/inmyciti)

