Introducing AUFLA: India's Firstborn Smart Electric Cooker

You would like to read
- India Smart Grid Forum and ASEAN Centre for Energy executed MoU for Cooperation for Decarbonization Initiatives in ASEAN Member States in the areas of Smart Grids, Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy Developments on Fast-track
- Bandma India - Revolutionizing the packaging industry with a touch of modern technology
- Merchant Marine - Premium menswear for the modern Indian man
- eZee Technosys launches Modern Revenue Management System named eZee Mint for hotels
- Original accessories from RATIONAL for precision cooking experience from your combi-steamer
Pune, Maharashtra [India], October 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): AUFLA paraphrases traditional cooking methods, making the procedures simple while bringing out the finest flavours with a touch of automation. This knowledge-intensive start-up from Pune brings you a range of appliances that will enhance your interest in cooking, may you be professional or an amateur. The joy of cooking lies in the flavours achieved, and AUFLA is here for exactly that.
AUFLA is India's first manufacturing plant and firstborn in India, Smart Electric Cooker that has won an award in the 'Best Energy Performance Category' all over the world at the Global Leap Awards 2020, these awards were conducted by Modern Energy Cooking Services (MECS) and Funded by UKAID. It was tested and proved that the Smart Cooker only consumes electricity of 0.4 Units when used for a whole hour. AUFLA promises affordable products with high-grade quality and convenient appliances. The Smart Electric Cooker is designed to retain nutrients and is equipped with an intelligent microcomputer that is programmed to the requirements of the dish that you select. AUFLA has achieved this under the leadership of Yash Parmar. Parmar, with his education in entrepreneurship, had this brilliant idea for AUFLA, making cooking safer and easier for women and men. Avoiding pressure cooker related blasts and accidents.
Keeping the authenticity of your mother's recipes; the aroma that tempted you alive, AUFLA helps eliminate time-consuming, effort mongering and elaborate procedures from the kitchen and gives you technology-led appliances that aid you to achieve the same results hassle-free. The range of appliances comprises of Smart Cooker, Fry Pan, Kadhai and a set of beautifully carved Sheesham/Rosewood Spoons. AUFLA is a quality-driven and customer-centric brand whose mission is to simplify kitchens with technology-driven products that bring value, aesthetics along better flavours to your kitchen.
To know more about AUFLA, please visit: (https://aufla.in)
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor