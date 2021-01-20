JAGSOM Bangalore, formerly IFIM B-school, completes 100% Final Placement 2021; Avg Salary up by 12% to Rs.10.21 LPA

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): Even as COVID 19 has slowed down the Indian economy, Bangalore-based Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSOM), formerly IFIM Business School, has announced the completion of 100% Final Placements for its graduating PGDM Batch of 2021.

JAGSOM, which became the sixth B-school to be accredited by AACSB in India in 2018 and was recently ranked in QS World University Rankings.

JAGSOM conducted its placement 2021 process virtually and more than 70 companies recruited from the campus this year. The year witnessed increased participation from both marquee and a sizable number of new-age recruiters. Placements 2021 at JAGSOM also witnessed a variety of new roles like Product Management for AI-enabled human resource engagement software, Fintech applications, Digital HR, Martech to name a few.

On achieving 100% Final Placement, Dr. Atish Chattopadhya, Director JAGSOM, said, "We are happy to have successfully completed the campus placements, securing 100% placements for JAGSOM graduating batch of May 2021 so early. Year 2020 has been phenomenal for JAGSOM. The Institute, which is celebrating its Silver Jubilee, made its debut in the QS World University rankings figuring in the 51+ band in the Specialized Masters in Marketing and 101+ band in Finance Masters Program."

JAGSOM Bangalore Placement 2021 Highlights:

* Average Salary in Placement 2021 goes up to Rs.10.21 LPA from last year's Rs.9.15 LPA

* Average Salary for PGDM Marketing is Rs.10.79 LPA

* Average Salary for PGDM Business Analytics is Rs.11.79 LPA

*Highest Salary stood at Rs.16 LPA

* 70 Recruiters participated in Placement 2020

* Top Recruiters include Oracle, Dell, HDFC among others

* Out of all the companies that visited JAGSOM campus, 70% were new organizations participating for the first time.

* An increasing hiring trend seen in Placement 2021 in IT, Management Consulting, and Edu Tech sectors

* Many of the Corporates sought immediate onboarding of graduates

Top Recruiters at JAGSOM (IFIM) Placements 2021:

JAGSOM emerges as a preferred destination for New Age Companies & Roles

Besides the marquee companies, JAGSOM is emerging as a preferred destination for the new age technology driven companies, like Numly, OSG, Arcesium, Cuemath, Jaro, Metric Stream, Scaler and Smart Knower.

During the last 1-2 years, JAGSOM students have been offered a number of new roles in Customer Success, Growth hacking, Digital Marketing / Social Media among others.

Top Job Roles at JAGSOM (IFIM) Placements 2021

Early Geared Up to mitigate the COVID 19 Business Slowdown Risk

According to JAGSOM, well before the pandemic struck, JAGSOM students started working on live industry projects through its unique 'Request For Project' (RFP) initiative as part of 'Learning by Solving' pedagogy.

Research Incubation (RI), another award-winning initiative, which forms an integral component of JAGSOM pedagogy also intersects with industry. JAGSOM RI and RFP programs thereby provided a perfect runway to this year's final placement.

Super Specialization Helped to Choose the Right Role

JAGSOM super specialisation program ensures that the students are fielded on 'horse for the course' model and not follow a free size fits for all process where several students compete for a broad range of roles without specifics, like Finance, Marketing, HR.

JAGSOM students chose to apply to only those roles that match with their competency in areas like Martech, Sales and Services, Business Analytics, Digital transformation, Fintech, Capital market, Banking and HR Analytics. Recruiters were also happy with this process, finding the right fit for the roles they came here for, without wasting their valuable time. As per the recruiters' feedback, JAGSOM students enjoy one of the highest retention rates in the industry.

CA Priyanka Saraswat, Head of Student Placement Committee, commented, "Our super-specialization program sets us apart in the race today," and added further, "I specialized in both Capital Market and Business Analytics in our super specialisation program. This helped me crack the interview with Arcesium, sought-after new age Fintech company."

Placement Process in Virtual Mode

JAGSOM started its campus recruitment from September 2020 onwards on a virtual mode and the recruiters also preferred it that way, while the entire support team, staff in the placement office and members of the faculty, and members of student placement committee attended office in person.

JAGSOM has been extensively using its own learning architecture for many years for a hybrid course delivery, including the contemporary LMS; Collaborative platform like Impartus, MS Teams, Zoom, Google Meet; and test conducting platforms like Mettl.

Speaking on the successful completion of 100% placement 2021, Dr Asit K Barma, Professor-Marketing, and Chairperson, Corporate Relations group, observed, "This year's placement highlight is the significant interest shown by the new-age companies in our students. This goes to prove how JAGSOM has leveraged the locational dividend of being in the Silicon Valley of India."

