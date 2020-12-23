Koenig secures Blue Prism's Global Training Delivery Partner status

You would like to read
Industry stalwart and one of five top IT training companies in the world, Koenig Solutions, has achieved Global Training Delivery Partner status with Blue Prism.
As part of its worldwide network of Authorized Training Partners, Koenig Solutions joins Blue Prism to deliver flexible, role-based, customized, public and private training that prepares learners to achieve the most desirable, industry certifications available.
Delivered via the classroom, virtually, or on-site, its instructor-led training courses are an essential cog in delivering the world's most powerful and scalable digital workforce.
With its one-to-one training options, flexible dates, four-hour time slots, and best value promise, was recognized as a compelling training offering, and a natural fit to join network of trusted training partners.
Through Koenig's expertise, learners gain the ability to help companies generate new services revenue, unlock financial rewards and utilize a wide range of resources to build and strengthen their connected RPA proposition.
Blue Prism's market-leading technology enables businesses to deliver a 24/7 intelligent digital workforce wherever the business needs it most; accelerate automation and improve customer experiences with intelligent automation, advanced AI, and the scalability of the cloud; and gain instant access to a pool of intelligent digital workers with pre-integrated AI skills and the option for cloud, hybrid and on-premises deployments.
"Our trusted training operators are an extremely important part of how we educate our customers. Our goal is to leverage the resources and capabilities of these strategically chosen partners to assist us in training our customers, partners as well as individuals worldwide, to help businesses and their human workforce flourish. We're thrilled that Koenig Solutions has joined the ecosystem and are looking forward to a very successful partnership," said Ana Howes, Global Head of Education Services at Blue Prism.
"Becoming a Global Training Delivery Partner with Blue Prism is a fantastic achievement. In working as part of its training partner network, we are able to do what we do best, which is to maximize the impact of technology on humanity and help create a more prosperous and just world through education. We're delighted to have received this status and look forward to our journey with Blue Prism," said Aditya Girish - Senior Group Manager of Koenig Solutions.
To find out more about Blue Prism's network of Authorized Training Partners, and how they help to educate users of Blue Prism's leading intelligent automation technology, visit:
