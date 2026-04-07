NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 7: As part of its ongoing efforts to bring women leaders together, Ladies Who Lead (LWL), India's premier leadership and networking platform for women professionals, curated a series of high-impact engagements across Mumbai and Bengaluru. Bringing together a diverse mix of leaders from business, entrepreneurship, and the creative ecosystem, these invite-only gatherings were designed to enable meaningful exchanges, peer learning, and deeper community-building in thoughtfully curated, high-trust environments. As part of this series, LWL hosted an invite-only evening in Mumbai in partnership with HSBC, along with a jewellery showcase by House of Yarane, at Fielia - Mumbai's first cocktail cinema bar designed by Gauri Khan - bringing together leaders including Deepthi Sirvuri, Head - Credit Cards and Retail Lending at HSBC; Almona Bhatia, Chief Strategy Officer at Tata CLiQ Luxury; Gauri Devidayal, Co-Founder of Food Matters; Darshana Shah, Chief Marketing Officer, Aditya Birla Capital; Naiyya Saggi, Founder of BabyChakra (ext) and Co-Founder of The Good Glamm Group; and Neha Motwani, Founder and CEO of Luma Fertility. The Mumbai chapter also featured closed-door sessions, including a mentor session with Pallavi Mohadikar and Dr. Amol Patwari, Co-founders of Palmonas, a Lessons in Excellence session with Ronnie Screwvala, and an earlier mentor session with Aparna Saxena, Founder & CEO of Antinorm, focused on building and scaling consumer brands.

Aabha Bakaya, Founder at Ladies Who Lead, said, "Our approach is centred on curating thoughtful, high-value interactions for women leaders. The Mumbai and Bengaluru gatherings brought together a diverse mix of voices, enabling conversations that are both relevant and impactful for today's evolving leadership landscape." As part of its Bengaluru series, LWL hosted curated engagements including an International Women's Day Conversation Over Cocktails with Bhakti Modi, Co-founder and CEO of Tira, and Kulsum Shadab Wahab, Founder of Ara Lumiere and Ara Pret, followed by a From Farm to Table soiree at Farmlore. Known for its globally recognised, Michelin-level approach to sustainable dining, Farmlore offered a thoughtful setting for reflection and meaningful dialogue. Rooted in the Give to Gain theme of International Women's Day 2026, the gathering celebrated leadership and purpose, bringing together esteemed guests such as Savitha Nanjappa, Founder of Success With Savitha; Varna Bhat, Founder & CEO of Blisswater Industries Pvt Ltd; Rashmi Attavar, Joint Managing Director at Indo American Hybrid Seeds (India) Pvt Ltd; Sreepriya N S, Co-founder & Director at Entrust Family Office; Nishita Thakurdas, Founder & Designer at Nishita Design; and Rashmi Somashekar, Partner at BSR & Co (KPMG).

Through these gatherings, Ladies Who Lead continues to bring women professionals together in a way that feels easily accessible. The idea is to create a space where conversations can flow naturally, and people can share their experiences without it feeling formal or forced. It's also about meeting like-minded people and building connections that go beyond just the event. Over time, these interactions are helping shape a more connected and supportive community of women across industries. It's a simple approach, but one that's clearly resonating with members. About Ladies Who Lead Ladies Who Lead (LWL) is a premium, members-only leadership and networking platform committed to empowering women professionals across India. Founded in 2021 by veteran business journalist Aabha Bakaya and business leader Aditya Ghosh, LWL brings together a diverse community of over 1,500 women leaders across 50+ industries. With curated events, high-intent networking, mentorship, and a robust digital platform, LWL enables women to connect, collaborate, and grow. The platform's vision is to see more women in leadership roles and to create an ecosystem where women can lead boldly, drive impact, and inspire change.

For more information, please visit ladieswholead.in. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)