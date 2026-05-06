VMPL New Delhi [India], May 6: Every layer of renal care, from intelligent technology to clinical operations to post-discharge monitoring, now built around the patient. India's first indigenous smart hemodialysis ecosystem, live in Shakti Super Speciality Hospital, Ahmedabad. In a defining milestone for renal care, Lord's Mark Industries Ltd. has established the, India's first fully integrated AI-powered renal care ecosystem in Ahmedabad, powered by the Lord's Renal Renalyx Machine, India's first indigenously developed smart hemodialysis system and the hardware foundation of a fully integrated dialysis care ecosystem combining AI clinical intelligence, operational management, and remote patient monitoring. The Renalyx Machine serves as the hardware backbone of a larger integrated ecosystem combining AI-powered clinical intelligence through the RenalOS platform and full operational delivery through Aureoon, Lord's Renal's Dialysis-as-a-Service model. CE-certified and engineered entirely in India, the Renalyx Machine marks a decisive shift from import dependence to indigenous capability. Together, these three layers allow Lord's Renal to build, equip, staff, and operate a fully managed dialysis centre inside a hospital with zero capital investment required from the hospital partner, making world-class renal care accessible and affordable at scale for the first time.

The Lord's Renal Renalyx Machine is built on a digital nephrology ecosystem that integrates intelligent automation with clinical workflows. It enables real-time monitoring of treatment parameters, predictive alerts, and data-driven decision support, helping reduce human error and improve treatment consistency. Clinically, RenalOS delivers real-time AI monitoring across every session, detecting early warning signs, flagging haemodynamic instability, and extending care continuity beyond the centre through remote post-discharge monitoring. The result is a fundamental shift from episodic dialysis to continuous, personalised, patient-first renal care. Its cloud-enabled architecture allows remote supervision, centralised data access, and continuity of care across multiple sessions and locations. Lord's is India first company to get Dilaysis machine Manufacturing licence in India

From a manufacturing perspective, the Lord's Renal Renalyx Machine represents India's growing strength in building globally relevant medical technologies. Developed under a Make in India framework, it enables faster deployment, easier servicing, and reduced operational dependency, built for Indian conditions and designed to scale the full Lord's Renal ecosystem model across hospital networks in India and emerging markets. Lord's Mark has announced an ambitious target of establishing 50 Lord's Renal managed dialysis centres across India by March 2027, alongside domestic machine sales and an active export programme. The company is also in the process of securing US FDA approval for the Lord's Renal Renalyx Machine, further strengthening its global expansion roadmap and reinforcing its ambition to position India as a hub for advanced dialysis technology.

Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director, Lord's Mark Industries Ltd., said, "This is one of Lord's key AI-driven products within our larger technology portfolio, and we are committed to positioning India as a global leader in AI-based medical device development and manufacturing. The Lord's Renal Renalyx Machine represents a fundamental shift in dialysis care. It brings together intelligent technology, indigenous manufacturing, and affordability to address some of the most critical challenges in renal care today. Our vision is to enable healthcare providers to deliver consistent, high-quality treatment at scale while building a globally competitive dialysis technology platform from India." With rising demand for long-term dialysis care across India and emerging markets, the centre at Shakti Super Speciality Hospital, Ahmedabad, demonstrates how the fully integrated Lord's Renal ecosystem can serve as the scalable backbone for next-generation dialysis delivery. By integrating clinical intelligence through RenalOS, operational delivery through Aureoon, and indigenous hardware through the Renalyx Machine, Lord's Renal has established a replicable patient-first care delivery model, one built to scale across Indian hospital networks and to serve populations in emerging markets where consistent, quality renal care remains critically out of reach, while positioning India as a global leader in advanced, technology-driven renal care.

About Lord's Mark Industries Ltd.: Lord's Mark Industries Ltd. is a diversified Indian conglomerate founded in 1998 and headquartered in Mumbai, operating across healthcare, diagnostics, renewable energy, and printing and packaging. Listed on BSE the company has built a portfolio of businesses aligned with national priorities including Make in India, Smart Cities, and accessible healthcare, with partners including Cipla, Philips, and Hindustan Antibiotics. Lord's Mark's healthcare portfolio spans diagnostics and medical technology through LordsMed, its GMP-WHO compliant IVD manufacturing division, surgical products through Lords Surgical, and AI-powered renal care through Lord's Renal, its patient-first integrated dialysis ecosystem combining indigenous hardware, clinical intelligence, and managed operations to make world-class dialysis accessible and affordable at scale.

Driven by a vision to establish a globally recognised brand across diverse industries, Lord's Mark has expanded its footprint internationally through Lord's Global in the USA and is actively pursuing strategic partnerships across Asia and Africa. The company is led by Dr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director and CEO. For more information visit www.lordsmark.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)