MakeMyTrip and GO FIRST join hands to launch exclusive Air Charter Holiday Services to Phuket

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): MakeMyTrip, India's leading online travel company, in partnership with GO FIRST has launched exclusive Air Charter Holiday Services to Phuket.

The two companies have come together with an aim to make travelling to the holiday island easy while Phuket continues to remain closed for direct flyers from India. This industry-first and one-of-a-kind package has been packaged with various travel benefits, value adds and unmissable offers.

Speaking on being the first to launch charter holiday services to Phuket, Vipul Prakash, Chief Operating Officer, MakeMyTrip shared, "Over the past few quarters our focus has been to build product and services that help make travel during the pandemic easy, safe and convenient. We are pleased to partner with GO FIRST to launch these unique air charter holiday services. As Indian travellers eagerly wait to travel to some of the popular South Asian leisure destinations, we are beyond thrilled as we take a collective step towards offering means to make travel possible to Phuket and we look forward to bringing more destinations within reach. These packages have been uniquely designed to offer end-to-end travel services to ensure that our customers are worry-free while planning, and even during the trip."

Commenting on the partnership, Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, GO FIRST, said, "Go Airlines had launched international operations in 2018 with its service to Phuket. Phuket has always been a key destination for GO FIRST and holds a significant base for business and tourism. As various countries start withdrawing travel restrictions, we are delighted to partner with MakeMyTrip in welcoming passengers to Phuket and we look forward to providing more flexibility and choice to our customers. GO FIRST has always been responsive to market conditions and provided enhanced travel options to our passengers. These charter flights will further strengthen our international network, while offering our passengers additional choice and flexibility to plan their vacation."

As part of the package, the company will offer end-to-end travel services including airport transfers, Thailand Pass application assistance, early check-in and check-out at premium properties, travel insurance, return RT-PCR assistance among others. Bookable for 4th December, 9th December, 14th December, 19th December, 24th December, 29th December and 3rd January 2022, these charter holiday packages have been designed and packaged to offer unique leisure and stay experiences in Phuket. With packages starting at only INR 39,999, travellers will be able to make a booking at a special price of INR 1000 only. Package inclusions are detailed city tour, visit to Coral and Racha Island by speedboat, day trip to Dolphins Bay, to name a few.

Commenting on the air charter holiday services, Khun Vachirachai Sirisumpan, Director Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) shared, "We are very pleased to support MakeMyTrip and GO FIRST, and look forward to welcoming travellers from India to Phuket, Visitors to Thailand can find over 15,000 service agents from 10 types of services that have received the SHA certificate at (https://web.thailandsha.com). The services include Restaurant, Accommodation, attraction, transportation, travel agency, health and beauty, Shopping Centers, sport for tourism, meeting/Theatre/entertainment, Souvenir shop and other shops. These sanitation measures which is the crucial factor in preventing the spread of COVID-19 can build trust and confidence in customers and services."

To find out more details about this exclusive air charter holiday services, click (https://www.makemytrip.com/promos/phuket-charter-packages.html).

MakeMyTrip Limited is India's leading online travel company. We own and operate well recognized online brands, including MakeMyTrip, Goibibo and redBus. Through our primary websites, (https://www.makemytrip.com), (https://www.goibibo.com), (https://www.redbus.in), and mobile platforms, travelers can research, plan and book a wide range of travel services and products in India as well as overseas. Our services and products include air ticketing, hotel and alternative accommodations bookings, holiday planning and packaging, rail ticketing, bus ticketing, car hire and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing.

We provide our customers with access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India and all major airlines operating to and from India, a comprehensive set of domestic accommodation properties in India and a wide selection of properties outside India, Indian Railways and all major Indian bus operators.

Founded as GoAir, GO FIRST, which was recently rebranded from GO AIR, is the aviation foray of 285-year-old Wadia Group that comprises leading brands including 150-year-old Bombay Burmah, 140-year-old Bombay Dyeing, 102-year-old Britannia Ltd., 67-year-old National Peroxide Limited, and a nine-year-old Bombay Realty.

