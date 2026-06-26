PNN Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 26: As the Noida-Greater Noida region continues to witness unprecedented infrastructure development, rapid urbanisation, and strong commercial expansion, Mall of Expressway, an upcoming landmark commercial development by Sikka Group, is strategically positioned to leverage the immense growth potential of the region. Located directly on the Greater Noida-Noida Expressway near Pari Chowk (Omega II), Mall of Expressway enjoys seamless connectivity to Noida, Greater Noida, Yamuna Expressway, and the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar. The project is expected to benefit from the growing residential population, increasing corporate presence, educational institutions, industrial hubs, and millions of commuters travelling through the expressway corridor every month.

Designed as a modern mixed-use destination, Mall of Expressway will feature premium retail shops, flagship brand showrooms, fine dining restaurants, cafes, food court, entertainment zones, and well-planned service apartments, creating an integrated lifestyle destination for residents, professionals, tourists, and investors alike. The project is also expected to attract significant investment interest owing to its strategic location close to the Noida International Airport, one of India's largest upcoming aviation infrastructure projects. With enhanced regional connectivity through the Yamuna Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway linkages, and the expanding metro network, the Greater Noida region is rapidly evolving into one of NCR's most promising commercial corridors.

Industry experts believe that as residential townships, IT parks, educational campuses, logistics hubs, and hospitality developments continue to expand across the Greater Noida region, demand for organised retail and lifestyle destinations will witness sustained long-term growth. Mall of Expressway aims to cater to this rising demand by offering a contemporary retail ecosystem supported by premium amenities and excellent accessibility. Commenting on the development, Harvinder Sikka, Managing Director, Sikka Group, said: "The Greater Noida-Noida Expressway corridor represents one of the most exciting growth stories in NCR today. With world-class infrastructure, the upcoming Noida International Airport, expanding residential communities and increasing commercial activity, the region is poised for exceptional long-term growth. Mall of Expressway has been conceptualised as a future-ready retail and lifestyle destination that will serve the evolving aspirations of consumers while offering attractive opportunities for retailers, brands, and investors alike."

With its strategic location, excellent connectivity, and diversified commercial offerings, Mall of Expressway is expected to emerge as one of the region's most sought-after destinations for shopping, dining, entertainment, and investment, further strengthening Greater Noida's position as a preferred commercial and lifestyle hub. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)