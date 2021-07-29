Manage working capital with an instant business loan from Ziploan

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): After the second wave of Covid 19 many businesses are now ready to operate. But the problem most businesses facing right now is the lack of funds.

Lockdown almost stopped all business activities and most businesses found it difficult to manage their cash flows.

This is exactly where an online business loan can play a big role. Getting a (https://ziploan.in/business-loan?utm_source=bwi & amp;utm_medium=organic_referral & amp;utm_campaign=jul21)business loan is easy and hassle free and one can apply for it within a few minutes online without leaving out their home.

And the best part - one can use the fund for almost any requirement which can help in business growth like managing working capital, buy or upgrade machinery, purchase new shop/office, hire skilled employees, and more.

Ziploan, offers instant business loans up to Rs. 7.5 lakh to meet the financial needs of business owners. Availing business loan from (https://ziploan.in/?utm_source=bwi & amp;utm_medium=organic_referral & amp;utm_campaign=jul21) Ziploan is seamless and have several benefits.

Loan up to Rs. 7.5 lakh - With a quick fund of Rs. 7.5 lakh business owners can easily fulfil their working capital needs. Whereas flexible ticket size makes it easy to pick the loan amount that actually requires.

Loan in 3 Days* - Online submission procedure of required documents helps complete the process faster. Customers can get loan approval within three days* after submitting the required documents.

Apply online - The entire system operates online to process loan applications faster and fair. Clients can get funds in their account once the documents get verified.

Simple eligibility and documentation process - Few documents and easy to meet eligibility criteria ensure more borrowers avail a business loan from Ziploan.

Following are the eligibility criteria to avail business loan from Ziploan:

Business vintage should be more than 2 years

Minimum annual turnover should be more than 10 lakhs in last year

Last year ITR should be more than Rs. 1.5 lakhs

The borrower should own either house or a business place

Additionally, the documents required:

Bank statement of 12 months

Business registration proof

PAN Card/Aadhar Card

ITR of the previous two years

Competitive interest rates - Complete automated process makes interest rate calculation fair. The interest rates vary depending on the business's repayment ability.

Flexible repayment tenure - Ziploan offers Flexi facility making it easy for borrowers to repay the loan amount. The tenure starts from 12 months to 36 months therefore, the customer gets enough time to repay the loan amount.

Additionally, there are no prepayment charges after first six paid EMIs (excluding pre-EMI).

All these features along with flexible repayment tenure of up to 36 months, makes this business loan a smart solution when urgently need funds to run a business smoothly.

Apply for a Ziploan business loan is easy and can be complete within minutes. Borrowers need to fill some basic details on the form, upload digital copies of required documents for verification. After the document verification, the loan amount will directly deposit into the borrowers' bank account.

To speed up slow moving businesses choose a hassle-free business loan from Ziploan.

