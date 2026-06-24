PNN

New Delhi [India], June 24: Mayank Cattle Food Ltd., one of the emerging players in the animal nutrition and cattle feed industry, has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on July 7, 2026, to consider and approve a proposal for the issuance of bonus shares, subject to requisite approvals and compliance with applicable regulatory requirements.

The company informed the Bombay Stock Exchange that the proposed bonus issue will be considered at the upcoming board meeting scheduled on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. The announcement reflects the company's confidence in its growth trajectory and its commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

In accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company has been closed from June 24, 2026, and will remain closed until July 9, 2026 (both days inclusive).