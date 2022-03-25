Muthoottu Mini Financiers New Gold Loan Scheme - Super Offer at 6.5 Per cent Interest Only

You would like to read
Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): One of the leading NBFCs, Muthoottu Mini Financiers, has launched a one-of-a-kind Gold Loan scheme. This scheme comes with an interest rate of 6.5 per cent. This new initiative has been launched to empower customers to avail themselves of the maximum loan amount on gold with the best interest rate. This scheme has no hidden charges.
A prominent feature of the scheme, the gold loan comes with the lowest interest rate but provides high value. Customers also have the convenience of making interest payments online, sitting from anywhere.
Muthoottu Mini Financiers' MD, Mathew Muthoottu, elaborates, "The customers of Muthoottu Mini Financiers are the pillars of the organisation; therefore, the Company holds them at the centre of all their initiatives. This 'Super Offer' is a scheme that helps strengthen the bond between the customers and the company. By providing the loans at the lowest interest rate, this program aims to help those in need during these times of uncertainty caused by the pandemic."
Muthoottu Mini Financiers have over 800+ branches in over ten states. The company currently employs over 3,500 people. For the last couple of years, the company has grown at around 40 per cent YoY in terms of profitability.
Apply for a Gold Loan with Muthoottu Mini: (https://bit.ly/3twUeuH)
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
