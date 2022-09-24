Newly launched range of products in 'OOB Smarthome' annual dealer's meet is yet again a testament to its Make-in-India initiative

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 24 (ANI/PNN): OOB Smarthome, a leading wireless home automation brand in India, has launched its complete new range of products in its recent Annual Dealer's Meet. The main aim of the event was to increase the brand's visibility and presence. The brand envisions expanding its services and product accessibility in key cities across India, especially in western and northern India.

Known for its Out-Of-Box innovative wireless home automation solutions, OOB Smarthome is centred on providing safety, comfort, and convenience-all in "Just One Touch". Due to its IoT-based solutions, the brand has high reliability and reachability as it ends the inconvenience of installing additional wires. It aims to create hassle-free Smarthome one-touch devices that can reach as many homes and service sectors as possible by catering to each individual's needs and desires.

Two Indian entrepreneurs, Bhavin Sodvadiya and Pradip Dakhara founded OOB Smarthome in 2015 to provide their clients with affordable and long-lasting smart home solutions. Bhavin and Pradip initiated the journey of their vision in 2011 with just an idea to create world-class smart automation devices and developed the prototype in 2013. In a span of less than a decade, not only did they achieve success in establishing a brand, but they also achieved the milestone of connecting with more than 500 associates and installing over 10000 smart devices.

OOB Smarthome provides safe, secure, comfortable, and convenient home automation solutions and also focuses on providing flexible and reliable automation consulting solutions customized to specific home or business requirements as its vision is to lead the Indian Smarthome devices industry by fostering a culture of insightful and research-based innovations and services.

Having a vision of leading the Smarthome devices industry, the brand also dynamically believes in the Make in India concept. From the beginning of its establishment, the brand has been firmly supporting the Make in India initiative by creating exclusive and high-tech technologies through its Research and Development Unit. Each and every upscale automation device of this brand are manufactured in-house by highly trained engineers.

With a long-term mission of transforming 100000+ homes across the globe into smart homes by 2025, both Bhavin and Pradip, founders of OOB Smarthome, are leaving no stones unturned for extravagant growth of the brand's visibility and accessibility. Launching a new range of products in its Annual Dealer's Meet was nothing but their strategy for expansion of the brand's presence across India and promoting further the initiative of the Make in India ideation.

For more information, visit: (https://www.oobsmarthome.com/)

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)