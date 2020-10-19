Nitin Rajkumar Chopda is all set to introduce luxe culture in India with his new venture Beyond Luxe LLP

You would like to read
- Rajkumar Forge standalone net profit rises 57.69% in the March 2020 quarter
- Anamudi Real Estates LLP raises stake in Sobha
- Halder Venture standalone net profit declines 43.33% in the March 2020 quarter
- Sunflame honoured to be recognised as 'ET Iconic Brand of India 2020'
- Fruition Venture reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2020 quarter
New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI/Media Dekho): Nitin Rajkumar Chopda, Founder-Director-Partner, Beyond Luxe LLP, recently announced his brand new venture which is gearing up to commence from December 2020.
"As the name itself exhibits the ray of opulence and luxury. Beyond luxe LLP is an experience to add up a delightful memory to enhance your rendezvous diaries. We are importing the world's best spirits of unique blends right from the place of their origin and other famous distilleries," said Nitin Rajkumar Chopda, while talking about his new venture Beyond Luxe LLP.
"Our aim is to appeal and include the purest by meeting the exacting demands of cognoscenti and their refined taste. The global award highlights the excellence of our products and the exquisite sublime experience it gives. We have strictly followed the stringent measures of hygiene and transportation and leave no stone unturned to give our consumers the value of their money. We have other stringent measure in place to follow the pandemic protocols," he added, while talking further about his aim, vision and brand differentiator.
Any out-of-the-box business structure would need a specific strategy to sustain in this competitive market. "Commencing any new project which is subjective to deep knowledge and dedication and experience. And, I would say I am fortunate to be associated with the gentlemen who are the pillars and mentor to me and have the treasure of experiences to lead the project Pan India- Vivek. Jain from Udaipur and Ajay Sharma from Haryana who, believed in my vision and did built up a rock-solid network of all possible resources across the country to Beyond Luxe LLP and did bring it to a massive platform. Along with my partners we have an experienced and batch of young and enthusiastic sales and marketing team who have poured their heart to display and introduce the products to the consumers as well as there are many surprises to be announced for the launch," he said, on this.
Nitin being from the Royal family of Raipur Chhattisgarh, he didn't follow his family business. "I was always raised with awe-inspiring blend of conventional values and progressive thoughts. We are three brothers and I am the youngest and consider myself luckiest that my family was always supportive of my passions. I was given an all access pass to follow my dreams and lead a life I wanted to lead. My father Rajkumar Chopda gave me immense support. He taught me failures too give us a fruit of learning. He himself is a son of a great human being, a gentle and the humblest soul, who is the source of all the power and royalty in our family Manohar Chopda, my father and him share the same bond I share with my dad. He is my role model and my mother Pramila Chopda kept me grounded and encouraged me to never give up on my dreams," he tells.
Nitin branched out to become an entrepreneur to explore and introduce the luxe culture in India. "I love to travel and try all amazing blends that are offered around the world. Many were excellent and many others surprised my taste buds. I wandered why these incredible products and blends are never introduced in our country. Hence, Beyond Luxe LLP was born. Yet it took time for things to fall in place. But now we are ready. I love India, its diverse states and vibrant cultures. There are many states where royalties still dwell. Yet , there is one common thread that binds us all together. Any occasion we want to introduce these intoxicants and refined blends. Though the pandemic has restricted our living, many families still celebrate happy moments within themselves," he concludes.
This story is provided by Media Dekho. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Media Dekho)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor