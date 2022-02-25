"One Switch" launches smart home automation franchising options

You would like to read
- JRK Home Decor highlights top trends in interior decorative lighting
- Prestige CleanHome's Typhoon vacuum cleaner provides an optimum and hygienic home cleaning experience
- Lexar announces New Lexar® ARES RGB DDR4 Desktop Memory
- Year 2021 is all about comprehensive growth for Motion Education
- Students of Motion Education rocked at NEET 2021
Andhra Pradesh [India], February 25 (ANI/PNN): Andhra Pradesh based smart home automation company, One Switch, has announced the launch of franchising options for the expansion of their smart home automation services. To empower buyers across India with the highest quality smart home products and services.
Ever since the invention of smart home automation services, the way people control their household appliances has changed for the good. Home automation has not only made the lives of people comfortable but also a lot more luxurious. The eco-friendly solutions like automatic water tank sensors and motion sensors, offered by smart home automation companies such as One Switch, have also helped cut down on electricity bills and improve the overall home environment.
Touted as one of India's best and most affordable smart home automation company, One Switch has witnessed tremendous growth and success since its inception. The home automation company prides itself on a strong brand image and also an excellent customer service track record. But that is not all!
One Switch is one of the most influential smart home automation companies in India in terms of cost and quality. They have made the decision to launch franchisee options following thorough and in-depth observation of the smart home automation market.
The company produces smart home automation gadgets and software essential for converting a regular home into a smart home in a convenient way. By offering some pioneer smart gadgets or products such as Wifi smart switches, smart curtain kits, smart door locks, RGB lighting, smart vacuum cleaner, curtain controllers, IR blasters, fire sensors, smoke sensors, and more.
One Switch has years of experience in converting an ordinary home into a smart home without the need for any additional re-wiring. Their smart home automation gadgets can be installed in less than 10 minutes. Once installed, the buyer can start controlling or monitoring their home from anywhere across the globe.
One Switch home automation solutions address safety, security, comfort, convenience, energy efficiency, and entertainment to enhance the living experience of residents in apartments and villas. They offer solutions for energy efficiency that enable zero energy waste.
The company's new franchise opportunity aims to increase the number of One Switch smart home automation service providers outlets in India. With plans to set foot in more and more cities across India in the coming months. The franchisees will also receive 24/7 dedicated support, branding guidance, franchise guidance programs from time to time, better deal offers, and more. However, they will need to register with GST.
This lucrative smart automation company's franchise opportunity would make the perfect match for energetic and futuristic entrepreneurs, By offering the same quality products and services that the One Switch brand is well-known for.
One Switch's complete home automation service packages are available in standard, grand, and elite options that starts from as less as just 29,999/-. These packages can be selected by the buyers depending on their house BHK and smart automation requirements. Through these packages, the company aims to make every regular home a smart home by the end of 2023.
Learn more about them at:(http://www.oneswitch.in)
Follow them at:(https://www.instagram.com/oneswitchindia)
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor