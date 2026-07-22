VMPL New Delhi [India], July 22: India, with its strategic location, sits as a central hub for major international shipping channels. From the IMEC route to the Eastern Maritime Corridor, India connects foreign importers to high-demand markets in the Arabian Gulf and Europe. But as soon as a consignment begins its international transit, it is immediately surrounded by uncertainties like port-to-port compliance complexities and detention & demurrage charges. These challenges make foreign businesses think twice before routing their cargo through India. To mitigate these risks, the concept of Free Trade Warehousing Zone was introduced, which is a specific zone under the Special Economic Zones Act 2005 that allows importers to trade seamlessly, without the duty burdens that are applicable to DTA release. The introduction of the policy wasn't enough to encourage foreign trade-- a strong and strategic infrastructure was needed to bring the idea to fruition and compete with already established international distribution hubs like Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong, etc. OSV FTWZ answered this infrastructure gap by building India's widest and most trusted FTWZ network -- 8+ strategic locations across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mundra, Kolkata, Kochi, and Kandla -- giving foreign trade the on-ground reach and network the policy alone couldn't provide.

OSV FTWZs 8+ locations aren't random pins on a map -- they are a strategic response to where Indian trade actually flows, and where compliant FTWZ infrastructure is a necessity. Each location across the North, West, South, and East was established based on industry concentration, market demand, and import-export volume. On the West Coast, OSV FTWZ facilities in Mumbai, Mundra, and Kandla anchor the Middle East and Europe corridor, serving ports handling the highest-value imports of electronics, petro products, chemicals, base metals (aluminium, lead, copper, zinc, steel, ferro and non-ferro alloys), polymers, and edible oils. Along the southwest coast, Kochi extends this same corridor -- positioned for Middle East and African trade via the Arabian Sea, with strength in pharma-linked and spice exports along with others. On the east coast, Chennai and Kolkata open access to Southeast Asian markets, moving engineering goods, chemicals, metals, and pharma exports through the Bay of Bengal. Delhi NCR and Hyderabad complete the network inland -- NCR anchoring North India's liquor imports alongside auto-parts, semiconductors, aviation, defence, IT equipment, computer hardware, medical devices and electronics manufacturing, and Hyderabad serving as a core hub for aerospace & defence manufacturing and pharmaceutical exports.

Anchored by strong liquor-import volumes into North India, proximity to the northern ICDs and international airport, and the manufacturing base within NSEZ, Delhi NCR became OSV FTWZs first facility in 2017. Every location added since has followed the same demand-driven logic: high import volume, no existing FTWZ infrastructure, or businesses without compliant access to one. China+1 philosophy of major companies has shifted interests to India considerably and accelerated import volumes across liquor, electronics, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, polymers, metals, aerospace and defence, and auto parts. OSV FTWZ scaled ahead of that demand -- building compliant, duty-deferred infrastructure at each new location. What began as a single facility in Delhi NCR has grown into India's most distributed FTWZ network across 8+ locations.

Reflecting on the expansion of OSV FTWZ across 8+ locations, Mr. Shankar, Compliance Director, OSV FTWZ, said, "India is becoming the biggest market in the world for both imports and exports, and is only expected to expand. The majority of trade activity is happening at the port, and the buying capacity is higher than it is two years ago. It is natural to say India's future is shining." He further added that these strategic locations were deliberately chosen, aligned with where the market was, and that it now spreads across India, forming a "constellation " connecting north to south, east to west, and inland. Adding to this, Mr. Harsh Takkar, Growth Director, OSV FTWZ, said, "At OSV, our vision has always been to build India's most comprehensive FTWZ network with a singular purpose--to make India the preferred global hub for international supply chains. For decades, logistics gateways such as Dubai, Singapore, and Hong Kong have served as the world's preferred distribution centres. We believe the time has come for India to assume that role by leveraging its strategic geography, skilled workforce, robust manufacturing ecosystem, and rapidly improving ease of doing business. Through our purpose-built, state-of-the-art FTWZ facilities, we aim to provide more global brands and major trading houses with world-class infrastructure that enables them not only to serve the Indian market efficiently, but also to use India as a strategic base for regional and global distribution"

OSV FTWZ, with 8+ strategic locations, has fundamentally transformed how businesses think about cross-border operations-- the ability to move goods into India has become smooth with zero upfront duty burdens. Businesses importing across major industries can route their cargo without triggering immediate duty, and within a viable distance of their end market, paying duties only at domestic release until then, stock their goods duty-free. Importers can release their cargo in parts, providing them the flexibility to move their inventory depending on the market needs. Goods can be re-exported without domestic tax liability and duty-free. Value-added services like re-labelling, re-packaging, consolidation, and kitting can be performed within the facility. OSV FTWZ also offers an advanced Warehouse Management System, which enables live tracking of the cargo via the dashboard. OSV FTWZ provides a Single Point of Contact (SPOC) to manage and coordinate across every location--eliminating operational bottlenecks. Their end-to-end cargo handling services, like stevedoring, ensure seamless movement of cargo from port to warehouse.

With Vizag, Nagpur, and Bangalore as upcoming strategic locations, OSV FTWZ envisions expanding the FTWZ network globally to enable seamless and compliant trade. Website: https://osvftwz.com/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)