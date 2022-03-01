Parenting made easy with KidsCur - The launch of a one of its kind Indian app that makes mobility accessible

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI/SRV): The family dynamics in India is undergoing a major shift. 83 per cent of Indian families today reside in rental apartments and 45 per cent have two working parents. With 'couple only' families being the norm, parents have to take care of practically everything. Adding to this, is the fact that they are constantly on the move from changing cities, houses and jobs. Managing and keeping record of things with security is a huge challenge. Digitisation has surely helped, but are parents leveraging the benefits of digitization to its maximum effect?
KidsCur, an innovative technology app can relieve them from an imperative yet taxing chore - maintaining and tracking their child's health records.
The unique app allows parents to digitise their kid's medical records and keep them in encrypted format in secured servers. Parents can finally break off from hours of paper filling, managing them and rummaging around for a doctor, when the need arises. A handy and secure access to all their kid's health records is now made available at one place on demand anytime. The seamless UI of the app makes it's an effortless experience for any parent. They have to just scan and upload all their kid's records on the app for the first time. The data will be stored in the app interface for any future use. In case of any new appointments, check-ups and reports, parents can simply update the current information. It is hassle-free and convenient. The app is live and free to use on Play Store and Apple App Store.
KidsCur contains a number of useful features, all designed to ease the life of parents. The app has pre-installed vaccination charts along with reminders, prescribed under the WHO and the Indian Pediatrics Society guidelines. It gives appointment and medication reminders so that the routine busy life does not affect one's child's growth. Equipped with a growth tracker and a milestone tracker, parents can track and monitor their child's growth milestones from the comfort of their home. There is no cap on the number of profiles on the app. As one's family grows, they can keep on adding new profiles and enjoy the same hassle-free for all their kids. Along with securing their kids entire medical history in one place, the app also helps them locate top-rated doctors and pharmacies within reach.
While talking about the journey of the idea being born in her head to turning it into a reality, Nishita Thakurthe Founder of KidsCur says, "Back in 2014, I was blessed with twins. They had a premature birth and had to be kept in an incubator for a long time. I believe in demanding times they helped me see through things and gauge myself. When my babies grew 2 years old, work required us to shift from Delhi to Bangalore. Trying to settle down in a new city while having to maintain each and every physical health record of my babies' check-ups became quite a hassle for me. Days went by, with me struggling with the same problem. That is when it struck me, why don't we have a solution to such a common problem yet. This is when the idea was born."
Nishita further added, "After observing the evolution of the healthcare sector, I decided that now was the right time to launch this smart app in order to meet the needs of the people. I hope that this app will provide that extra bit of breathing space that parents deserve."
Founded in 2021, KidsCur by Altilium Technologies LLP is headquartered in Bangalore and is a one-stop solution for parents to monitor and manage your child's health records.
To download the app:
- (https://apps.apple.com/in/app/kidscur/id1609928137)
- (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=dev.smoketrees.stage.kidscur & amp;fbclid=IwAR2jmqe64gxNHRKqSEJhzgsDfIlPc8hJO1Ddnj2J04TwCsUdDhblrc2kiP4)
This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)
