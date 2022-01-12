Pearl Precision launches high quality bathroom accessories and faucet collection first time in India

You would like to read
- Hafele introduces new models of modern kitchen faucets by Blanco
- Retail Visual Intelligence Leader Infilect onboards Naresh Sethi, Chairman of VST industries as their Chief Growth Evangelist
- BCC Group reformatting as a full-fledged realty firm
- Urban mobility redefined. The all-new BMW C 400 GT launched in India
- Karda Constructions Ltd. announces excellent results for Q1 FY22; PAT jumps 252 percent
New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): 'Pearl Precision,' a leading brand in Sanitary Ware and Bathroom Accessories has launched state-of-the-art bathroom accessories comprising CP Faucets family collection range, Health Faucets and Flushing Systems apart from Cisterns, Seat Covers, P.T.M.T Taps and Kitchen Sinks, among others.
Created with innovation at every step, all these products by Pearl Precision are the trendsetting fusion of style and elegance.
Available in a wide range of choices to suit every individual's interior aspirations, all these products launched by Pearl Precision is no less than a royal retreat. A timeless saga of contemporary design, the stylish and trendy collection brings with it everything that the brand Pearl Precision epitomises - opulence, luxury and exquisite designs.
Moreover, the company has a large network of Channel Partners comprising more than 500 across the country to make the products available with technical support and after sales service.
Naresh Kumar Garg, Managing Director, Pearl Precision said, "Pearl Precision is committed to redefine elegance for every home and institution through its unmatched range of reliable and high quality product portfolio. Our most durable bathroom accessories, CP Faucets and other sanitary ware products are latest in the series offering a truly mesmerising experience of sleek finish and latest design. At Pearl Precision we believe in setting new trend by offering affordable and high-quality products with inspirational design and functionality."
'Pearl Precision' has In-House Tool Room which is equipped with all modern machineries like CNC, WIRECUT, VMC etc. and it is capable of developing moulding dies for delivering premium quality products. To manufacture its exclusive collection, Pearl Precision has used latest technology which helped it flawlessly create sustainable design for this unique environment friendly product line. Moreover, this haute collection is maintenance free and promises unbeatable durability with high performance.
The exquisite collection of Bathroom accessories and Faucets by Pearl Precision are available in all the retail hardware, or bath ware stores across the country.
Pearl Precision Products Pvt. Ltd. (Pearl Precision) began its activity as a company in 1986 that made Sheet Metal Components & Heat Sinks. After these first radiators, the firm expanded its portfolio with the production of Plastic Molded items.
In 2011, Pearl Precision entered into an extensive line of residential and commercial products which incorporate style and innovation into Cisterns, Seat Covers, Faucets, Showers, Sinks, Household and Accessories for the consumers. Pearl Precision has already spread its presence across India as well as in UAE & Nepal with the Brand name of "Pearl". Pearl Precision has also been approved by "Bureau of Indian Standards" to use ISI mark on the products manufactured by it. With ideas from the technical and experienced human minds in the organization and through the process of continuous product development, it has established itself as an entity which can deliver products with immaculate precision within time bound schedule.
For more information, please visit (https://pearlprecisionproducts.com).
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor