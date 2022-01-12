Pearl Precision launches high quality bathroom accessories and faucet collection first time in India

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): 'Pearl Precision,' a leading brand in Sanitary Ware and Bathroom Accessories has launched state-of-the-art bathroom accessories comprising CP Faucets family collection range, Health Faucets and Flushing Systems apart from Cisterns, Seat Covers, P.T.M.T Taps and Kitchen Sinks, among others.

Created with innovation at every step, all these products by Pearl Precision are the trendsetting fusion of style and elegance.

Available in a wide range of choices to suit every individual's interior aspirations, all these products launched by Pearl Precision is no less than a royal retreat. A timeless saga of contemporary design, the stylish and trendy collection brings with it everything that the brand Pearl Precision epitomises - opulence, luxury and exquisite designs.

Moreover, the company has a large network of Channel Partners comprising more than 500 across the country to make the products available with technical support and after sales service.

Naresh Kumar Garg, Managing Director, Pearl Precision said, "Pearl Precision is committed to redefine elegance for every home and institution through its unmatched range of reliable and high quality product portfolio. Our most durable bathroom accessories, CP Faucets and other sanitary ware products are latest in the series offering a truly mesmerising experience of sleek finish and latest design. At Pearl Precision we believe in setting new trend by offering affordable and high-quality products with inspirational design and functionality."

'Pearl Precision' has In-House Tool Room which is equipped with all modern machineries like CNC, WIRECUT, VMC etc. and it is capable of developing moulding dies for delivering premium quality products. To manufacture its exclusive collection, Pearl Precision has used latest technology which helped it flawlessly create sustainable design for this unique environment friendly product line. Moreover, this haute collection is maintenance free and promises unbeatable durability with high performance.

The exquisite collection of Bathroom accessories and Faucets by Pearl Precision are available in all the retail hardware, or bath ware stores across the country.

Pearl Precision Products Pvt. Ltd. (Pearl Precision) began its activity as a company in 1986 that made Sheet Metal Components & Heat Sinks. After these first radiators, the firm expanded its portfolio with the production of Plastic Molded items.

In 2011, Pearl Precision entered into an extensive line of residential and commercial products which incorporate style and innovation into Cisterns, Seat Covers, Faucets, Showers, Sinks, Household and Accessories for the consumers. Pearl Precision has already spread its presence across India as well as in UAE & Nepal with the Brand name of "Pearl". Pearl Precision has also been approved by "Bureau of Indian Standards" to use ISI mark on the products manufactured by it. With ideas from the technical and experienced human minds in the organization and through the process of continuous product development, it has established itself as an entity which can deliver products with immaculate precision within time bound schedule.

For more information, please visit (https://pearlprecisionproducts.com).

