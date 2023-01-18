Platform that celebrates body positivity, as beauty can't be boxed!

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 18 (ANI/PNN): Style Icon of the Year (SITY) presented the most charismatic young personalities in town- All raw cut, who needed a little polish to shine bright like diamonds.

Presented by PT. Bara Daya Energi, a world renowned sustainable & efficient coal mining & trading firm. The 30 finalists at Style Icon were fully charged with the right blend of original style, spunky walk & confidence personified. They hit the right spot with expert judges, who had it hard to zero down on two final winners.

The judges panel included actor Priyanka Upendra, fashion choreographer Sheetal Sharma, celebrity photographer Wasim Khan, model Pashmeena Barker, designer PELLA & celebrity anchor & web series star Pooja Bhamrrah.

The winners of Style Icon of the Year 2022 are Saakshi Sahu from St Joseph's University & Ron kariappa from PESIT.

The SITY competition which was in association with Presidency University, featured all the notable names in attendance. Nearly 1500 people arrived to watch the young stars slay it like professionals, after they went through 2 months of intense grooming in walk, talk, dance, fitness, etiquette, acting, skin care & mental health. The outcome was truly mind blowing. This bunch from Karnataka have turned out to be thorough professionals, thanks to the platform Watermark's Style Icon of The Year laid out for them.

"Fashion is ever evolving and it's important we adapt to the current mood. Models who once were required to be super lean and incredibly tall, no more have to face those compulsions. Today, having a great personality is half work done. It's all about bringing out one's original style, peppering it with some fashion sensibility & presenting it with absolute confidence. I have aimed to do just that with our already talented bunch. And we are so proud of the professionals they have turned out to be today. Our grooming has helped them immensely, and it shows" said Zulfikher Ahmed, curator of SITY & Co-Founder, Watermark Productions.

"India is home to the world's largest student population and despite the thriving fashion industry, there is significant gap in discovering and nurturing original talent. That's because the youth of today, no more believe in the age old standards of beauty, and there are very few platforms that tap into their quirks. Style Icon is one of those fine platforms which pushes talent into their right space of comfort, so they shine effortlessly. Once they learn to embrace their originality, sky is the limit" said Ria Jamal, SITY Organiser & Partner at Watermark Productions.

Watermark scouted talent through auditions from nearly 20 colleges in Karnataka and held a grand mega audition which was open to all who wished to participate. And from a pool of 5000 students, top 100 were selected, and squeezed down to the perfect top 30. These finalists then underwent rigorous training at the hands of industry experts, which culminated with crowning winners at the grand finale held at Bowring institute lawns.

Watermark is set to widen its horizons to be the largest talent scouting platform in the country- (http://watermarkproductions.in)

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)