Progression ranked among world's best 101 SMB managed service providers

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Aug 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Progression Infonet has been named as one of the world's best SMB managed service providers on the new annual Channel Futures SMB Hot 101 rankings for 2020.

Annual SMB Hot 101 Identifies Best-in-Class Global MSP Businesses & Leading Trends in Small and Midsize Managed Service Market.

Applicants completed an exhaustive survey and application this spring to self-report product offerings, annual total and recurring revenues, profits, revenue mix, growth opportunities and company and customer demographic information. Winners were ranked on a unique methodology that weights revenue figures according to how long-term health and viability; commitment to recurring revenue; and operational efficiency.

Channel Futures is pleased to name Progression to the 2020 SMB Hot 101.

"We are extremely honoured to earn the spot in the top 101 SMB Managed Service Providers in the world," said Mr. JB Hooda, Director, Progression Infonet. "This pronouncement rewards the dedication and commitment of our team who has worked tirelessly to deliver best-in-class services to our clients over the years, making Progression the ideal 360° Managed IT & Cloud Services partner."

In the 13 years since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking list into a vibrant group of service providers, vendors, distributors, consultants and industry analysts working together to define the growing managed service opportunity.

"We here at Channel Partners and Channel Futures believe that entrepreneurship is the backbone to the American economy, and that the SMB is the lifeblood of the IT channel," says Kris Blackmon, Senior Content Director at Channel Partners and Channel Futures. "We have worked for over a year to create a program that recognizes those small-but-mighty MSPs that keep our industry strong, healthy and growing, and I am thrilled at the quality of the partner businesses reflected in this inaugural list."

The data collected by the annual MSP 501 program drives Channel Partners's and Channel Futures's market intelligence insights, creating robust data sets and data-based trend reports that support our editorial coverage, event programming, community and networking strategies and educational offerings. It serves as a lynchpin to dozens of programs and initiatives.

The complete 2020 MSP 501 and 2020 SMB Hot 101 lists are available at Channel Futures.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)