QAD announces enhancements to QAD Adaptive ERP and related solutions designed to enable adaptive manufacturing enterprises, Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): QAD Inc, a leading provider of adaptive, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies, today announced the latest enhancements to QAD Adaptive ERP and other solutions in the QAD Adaptive Applications portfolio.

Global manufacturers face ever-increasing disruption caused by many factors that include the COVID-19 pandemic, technology-driven innovation, changing consumer preferences and new and revised government regulations. To succeed in the face of this unprecedented change, manufacturers must be able to quickly adapt by rethinking their business models and processes. QAD calls companies that can do this rapidly, Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises.

QAD Adaptive ERP 2020.1 and the QAD Adaptive Applications portfolio of solutions help Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises to become more:

Agile: An agile manufacturer is performance-oriented, and has process mobility and system flexibility. It responds rapidly to internal and external business changes.

Intelligent: An intelligent manufacturer is connected, data-driven and optimized. It uses data to get real-time insights into operations, customers and the market environment.

Innovative: An innovative manufacturer is aware, dynamic and customer experience-focused. It effectively addresses business turbulence with new processes, services and products.

QAD solutions help Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises drive innovation in the face of change by addressing five critical capabilities:

Effective Enterprise Management enables manufacturers to operate from a trusted set of essential enterprise processes including integrated multi-currency, multi-GAAP and multi-entity financials, best practice purchasing, shared services, real-time data and flexible data analytics.

Digital Manufacturing allows manufacturers to leverage digital and advanced technologies to better communicate, analyze and use real-time information to meet cost and quality objectives.

Complete Customer Management delivers an outstanding customer experience that builds the company's brand and helps acquire, sell to and retain customers with less effort and expense.

Integrated Supplier Management improves supplier collaboration and supply chain visibility allowing for faster response to changes in supply and demand.

Connected Supply Chain helps manufacturers effectively collaborate with supply chain partners and address the challenges associated with managing complex and ever-changing global supply chains.

"The latest release of QAD Adaptive ERP continues to enable QAD customers to rapidly adapt to business turbulence and innovate for competitive advantage," said Anton Chilton, CEO, QAD . "The enhancements we've made will improve our customers' user experience, enable them to extend configured solutions, increase user productivity and ultimately help to boost their manufacturing efficiency. They apply across all aspects of manufacturing operations including supply chain, shop floor, production, customer management and finance."

In addition to the latest updates to QAD Adaptive ERP, which features the QAD Enterprise Platform and Adaptive UX, QAD has also enhanced related solutions in its Adaptive Applications portfolio, including QAD Dynasys DSCP (Demand & Supply Chain Planning), QAD EQMS (Enterprise Quality Management System), and QAD Precision GTTE (Global Trade & Transportation Execution).

QAD Inc. is a leading provider of adaptive, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. Global manufacturers face ever-increasing disruption caused by technology-driven innovation and changing consumer preferences. In order to survive and thrive, manufacturers must be able to innovate and change business models at unprecedented rates of speed. QAD calls these companies Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises. QAD solutions help customers in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech and industrial manufacturing industries rapidly adapt to change and innovate for competitive advantage.

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has 29 offices globally. Over 2,000 manufacturing companies have deployed QAD solutions including enterprise resource planning (ERP), demand and supply chain planning (DSCP), global trade and transportation execution (GTTE) and quality management system (QMS) to become an Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise.

