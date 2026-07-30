NewsVoir Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], July 30: RSB Group, one of India's leading automotive and non-automotive component manufacturers, successfully hosted the fourth edition of its flagship initiative, the Ek Pahal Annual Day, under the powerful theme "Ek Pahal Sapno Se Aage" (Beyond Dreams). The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Mr. S.K. Behera, Vice Chairman, RSB Group, along with family members Mrs. Sangeeta Behera and Mrs. Nalini Behera, whose presence added great significance to the celebration. The celebration marked a major milestone as the Ek Pahal community grew significantly larger this year, warmly welcoming over 200 women employees from Setco into the RSB Parivar. The event brought together female employees from Jamshedpur and all other RSB centres across India.

The highlight of the day was an enriching and deeply inspiring round-table panel discussion. Trailblazers from diverse fields, Dr. Rekha Panda, Ms Singo Mardi, Mrs Leena Adesara, and Ms Deboshri Dutta shared their profound life experiences. The discussion focused on the hard work, passion and commitment required to turn big ambitions into daily actions, offering the audience a masterclass on how to translate raw dreams into concrete reality. These powerful stories deeply moved the audience, inspiring all the female employees to not just dream big, but to chase those goals with unwavering grit and determination. The celebrations also featured some mesmerising cultural performances by RSB employees. Through creative storytelling, music, and dance, the performers brought immense emotion and vibrant life to the stage, beautifully mirroring the spirit of the movement.

Sharing his pride on the occasion, Mr. S.K. Behera, Vice Chairman, RSB Group, "At RSB, our philosophy is simple: talent and excellence have no gender. Our approach remains strictly gender-neutral, focusing entirely on merit and capability. However, for potential to truly flourish, the environment must be right. We stand absolutely committed to creating a safe, respectful, and deeply inclusive workspace where our women colleagues feel empowered to step out, break barriers, and confidently march toward their highest aspirations." Launched four years ago under the leadership of Ms. Nirmala Behera, Ek Pahal has matured from a heartfelt internal initiative into a massive, transformative movement. Operating through four core pillars - Health & Hygiene, Safety, Learning & Development, and Community Service; the ecosystem continues to drive structural, holistic growth both within the organization and the wider community.

Reflecting on the evolution of the initiative and this year's theme, Ms. Nirmala Behera, Executive Director, HR & Branding, RSB Group, said, "Our theme this year, 'EK Pahal- Sapno Se Aage', is a powerful reminder that dreams are merely the starting line. Real empowerment begins when we move past the stage of just wishing for equality and step into the reality of executing those dreams with our own hands. I am immensely proud of our teams; the work done across our four pillars is no longer just reflected in dashboards, but lives in the daily confidence, resilience, and growth of our women colleagues."

The event concluded with a strong focus on future impact, recognizing outstanding contributions from the past year. The Community Initiative Pillar leaders were awarded the top honours for leading projects with deep social impact, while the Health & Hygiene Pillar leader was recognised as the runner-up for setting exceptional operational benchmarks. With this fourth edition of Ek Pahal annual day celebration, RSB Group strongly reaffirms its commitment to building a purpose-driven corporate culture where individual dreams are nurtured into collective milestones, setting a benchmark for the manufacturing industry at large. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)