VMPL New Delhi [India], February 19: Shri Ajay Tamta, Hon'ble Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, inaugurated Phase II of Kia India's flagship road safety initiative, "Buckle Up," at Transport Bhawan, New Delhi. Implemented in partnership with TSL Foundation, the initiative reinforces Kia India's continued commitment to strengthening road safety awareness and responsible driving practices across the country. The ceremony was attended by Mr. Atul Sood, Senior Vice President, Kia India; Mr. Kapil Bindal and Mr. Sajal Jaiswal from Kia India; senior officials from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH); and senior leadership from TSL Group, including Mr. Aadesh Gupta and Mr. Sahil Arora.

Building on the impact and learnings of its first phase, Buckle Up - Phase II aims to strengthen road safety awareness, education, and on-ground interventions across Delhi NCR and Uttarakhand. The project will address critical road safety elements, including behavioural awareness campaigns, school and community engagement programs, driver sensitization initiatives, and strategic support aligned with national road safety priorities. Speaking at the inauguration, Shri Ajay Tamta emphasized the importance of multi-stakeholder collaboration in achieving India's road safety goals. He underscored the Government's commitment to reducing road fatalities and injuries, and lauded the partnership between the private sector and civil society in driving sustainable impact at scale.

The expanded phase will focus on: - Promoting safe driving practices and responsible road behavior - Strengthening awareness among school students and young road users - Community-level engagement across high-risk zones - Supporting broader road safety objectives in alignment with national and state priorities Apoorva Sharma, Executive Director of TSL Foundation, added, "At TSL Foundation, we believe road safety must move beyond awareness into structured, sustained community engagement. Phase II of Buckle Up reflects a comprehensive approach--combining education, behavioural change, and institutional collaboration--to contribute meaningfully to safer roads in Delhi NCR and Uttarakhand." The initiative reinforces the shared commitment of the Government of India, corporate leadership, and implementation partners toward reducing road accidents and fostering a culture of safety and accountability on Indian roads.

With Phase II, Buckle Up continues to evolve as a scalable model for corporate-led road safety interventions aligned with national priorities and the broader vision of safer mobility for all.