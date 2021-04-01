Speaking Roses: The new way of expression

You would like to read
Hyderabad, (Telangana) [India], April 1 (ANI/PNN): 'What's in a name? that which we call a rose; By any other name would smell as sweet.'
While Shakespeare himself was dismissive about the magic of roses, in particular, a Telangana-based entrepreneur is firmly throwing his weight behind it. The country is soon going to get a new way of expression!
'Speaking Roses', a floral company is all set to take the art of customisation to a whole new level and transform how we gift flowers to our loved ones. Speaking Roses has been founded by Sanjay Kumar Reddy and their flagship stores will be launched in Hyderabad and Delhi by the fourth quarter of 2021.
The company promises to make floral gifting a uniquely personal experience. Gone are the days when you simply gave an un-exceptional, lifeless floral bouquet to someone. Thanks to Speaking Roses, you will be able to print your message on the flower itself, making every gifting experience unique and this will give a personal touch to your flowers like no other.
Speaking Roses will procure most of their flowers from nearby markets including Bengaluru, however, if you wish to gift something exotic, Speaking Roses also has floral options from countries such as Vietnam, Netherlands, Spain including others.
Unlike other flowers which die away quickly, flowers from Speaking Roses will have a long shelf life. This ensures your gift stays with your loved ones for more than just a day. The cost of gifting these luxurious customised flowers begins at merely Rs 2,000. In fact, not just flowers, you can also surprise your loved ones with chocolates and also non-edibles which can complement the flowers to make the gifting experience even more memorable.
Not just personalised, unique bouquets, Speaking Roses also supplies flowers for events such as birthdays, weddings, receptions, and corporate events. Unique flowers from Speaking Roses crafted by their talented craftsmen will most definitely add a colourful touch to the event that you seek to make memorable.
Speaking Roses is the brainchild of businessman Sanjay Kumar Reddy. Reddy is the founder of Sirisha Garments, a venture that made a big impact on the brands of fashion. Now, Sanjay has set his eyes on conquering the floral market. The businessman is confident that his new venture will spark a revolution and change how we chose gifting options. Sanjay who hails from Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district has gained praise for his sharp acumen and for his initiatives to help empower those in need.
