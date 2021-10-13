Startek announces new executive appointments

Greenwood Village (Colorado)/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): Startek (NYSE: SRT), a global provider of customer experience management solutions, announced today the appointment of two executive leaders in a strategic move to enhance its leadership team to best support the company's continued growth and execution of its strategic priorities.

Bharat Rao has been named President of Startek. Rao will focus on transforming Startek into a more customer-centric organization that leverages emerging technologies to deliver innovative solutions in specific industry verticals. Rao will be responsible for driving business operations, client value, and synergy across the organization and aligning organizational priorities with Startek's long-term strategy. As President, Rao will assume leadership of the executive team at Startek.

Startek also announced the appointment of Vivek Sharma as the Global Chief Revenue Officer. Sharma will lead the global go-to-market organization, including key client relationships, business growth and industry-specific digital initiatives. He will play a critical role in driving Startek's next growth phase, building momentum with a focused industry and go-to-market approach, strengthening sales and solutions capabilities and sharpening market positioning.

"We will focus on business and operational excellence across the company that will support our investments in innovation and growth," said Aparup Sengupta, Executive Chairman and Global CEO at Startek. "The new appointments will significantly strengthen our leadership and ensure that we focus on understanding and responding to our customers' business and their digital CX transformation journey. Bharat and Vivek are invaluable additions to our senior management team and provide complementary and value-added insights to our customers and partners. I am excited to welcome them to Startek."

Rao has been a Managing Partner at Capital Square Partners (CSP), a mid-market private equity fund that owns a controlling stake in Startek. He has been on the board of Startek since 2018. Before CSP, Rao was a Managing Director with the investment banking arm of Credit Suisse in Asia. He has a successful track record of driving growth and innovation in his roles at ING Bank, PwC and Citibank. He holds a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management. He has also attended executive programs at the Harvard Business School and the Said Business School at Oxford.

"Companies across the world are transforming their business models to significantly improve their customer value proposition and transform CX platforms and, in doing so, they are looking for partners that can help them in their journey. Startek has an impressive suite of digital solutions and a strong portfolio of tenured customers across industry sectors, serviced from multiple locations globally in over 30 languages. It is ideally placed to help drive business transformation through innovation and operational excellence," said Bharat Rao, President at Startek.

Sharma has over 25 years of experience managing large enterprise clients across technology and business process services. Prior to joining Startek, Sharma worked with Infosys BPM as Senior Vice President for Global Sales. He was a member of the Executive Council and was responsible for scaling the global Business Process Management practice for Infosys BPM. He led and expanded global GTM efforts and championed business growth across new industry segments, markets and service lines. He has also held leadership positions at iGATE, Virtusa and Asian Paints. Sharma holds a bachelor's degree in Engineering from IIT and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management. He has also attended an executive management program at Stanford Business School.

"Startek is a proven market leader with a strong suite of customers, deep industry knowledge and a successful track record of helping brands transform their businesses. It is strategically placed to be a partner to its customers in their digitally-enabled CX transformation journey," said Vivek Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer at Startek. "I'm thrilled to be leading Startek's global sales organization and look forward to expanding existing client partnerships, developing new ones and architecting innovative strategies to take Startek into its next phase of growth."

