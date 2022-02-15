Sub-K is now Great Place to Work-Certified

You would like to read
- OLX recognised by Great Place to Work among India's Best Workplaces for Women 2021
- Great Place to Work® Certification Announcement: Qapitol QA Is Now Great Place to Work-Certified™
- Medtronic India is now Great Place to Work-Certified from November 2021 to November 2022
- Medtronic Engineering and Innovation Center is now Great Place to Work-Certified™ from November 2021 to November 2022
- NIVEA India is certified as a Great Place to Work®
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Sub-K IMPACT Solutions Limited has been granted Great Place to Work-Certified™ in India for the period January 2022 to January 2023! It is indeed a momentous achievement for employees at Sub-K, a digital finance (Fintech) company.
This certificate validates the exceptional work that Sub-K has been doing to promote a culture that places employees wellbeing, safety and learning at its core. Sub-K's values CODE (Collaboration, Openness, Dedication, Execution Excellence) truly represents the employee behaviour in their dealings with internal and external stakeholders. This recognition is an important milestone for Sub-K.
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions.
The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.
Sasidhar N Thumuluri, MD & CEO of Sub-K said, "I am very pleased to hear this news. The Great Place To Work certification is a solid stamp of approval of our efforts in building a culture of trust, meritocracy and highly engaged workforce, especially in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. The credit goes to all the employees who exhibited resilience all through the crisis and continue to stand by the company. We are in a transformative phase on several fronts. We are determined to improve gender balance in the workforce, build a continuous learning culture and digitalize our business processes in a big way. Despite these external and internal shifts, we try to place employees before anything else. Employees too respond generously at the time of need. This certification is a testimony to this environment of mutual respect and camaraderie."
In India, the institute partners with more than 1,100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALL™.
The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations are able to deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure or level in the organization. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work FOR ALL and role model being 'FOR ALL' Leaders.
Learn more at (https://www.greatplacetowork.in/)/ and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor