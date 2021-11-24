Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning: A modern education hub

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI/SRV): (https://www.scdl.net) Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning (SCDL), a pioneering distance learning institute based in Pune, took fast steps in giving quality education to numerous students, making it one of the widely popular distance learning foundations of India.

The institute strives to provide its students with credible and trustworthy education keeping in line with Symbiosis and its 51-year legacy of providing quality education. The institute offers AICTE approved Post Graduate Diploma, Diploma, and Certificate programs in over 40+ different specializations that are in peak demand as per the industry trends.

Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning offers a great scope of courses across industry areas that include Agribusiness Management, Data Science, Design Thinking, Fintech, Business Administration, Weight Management, Journalism and Mass Communication, Packaging to Marketing of Food Products, Supply Chain Management, International Business, Business Analytics, Banking & Financial Services, Human Resource Management, Information Technology, Healthcare Management, Business & Corporate Law, Humanities and many more.

The SCDL method incorporates contemporary conveyance styles with a mix of focus on books, e-learning, and workforce cooperation. Owing to the courses being online, students can opt for them from the comfort of their homes and without having to quit their current jobs and compromise on the current situation.

SCDL provides Career Continuation Program (CCP) to students enrolling for the Online PG Programmes. CCP has been intended to guarantee that its students gain the right range of abilities to climb the professional ladder consistently and stay updated as per the industry demands. This program aims at providing holistic development by inculcating time management skills, organizational abilities, long-term planning, strategic thinking, and various other necessary skills. The 3-month program is offered to all students of SCDL without any additional costs. Throughout the program, 15-20 sessions are conducted by various industry experts which have helped thousands of students over the years. SCDL's Career Continuation Program can be observed as exceptionally exclusive and ultimately matches the highly dynamic industry trends.

Students can also benefit from the SCDL's Mentorship program that helps navigate them throughout the course period and assists them towards their desired futures. The institute's focus on providing guidance and mentorship is extremely important for students to make the best out of the knowledge gained. Students can receive regular engagement through live classes and chat sessions to nurture a strong connection with their mentors. Additionally, these mentorship sessions are conducted on a regular basis and act as a safe space for students to discuss their concerns. A recent survey revealed that 87.9% of participants willing to enrol for an upskilling course feel access to a mentor with industry experience can aid their success and pave way for a successful career. Catering to all demographics, SCDL through its mentorship program aims to provide all-round development and cover all aspects of their education.

Ensuring good placements for the students is a dream of every institute, but making sure that the candidates choose the right path for their career is only carried out by a few. The Career Discovery Programmes offered by SCDL and powered by the industry expert, Mentorship is unarguably a highly underrated offering made by the institute. As part of the Career Discovery Program, students take a psychometric test to identify their strengths and weaknesses and understand the career-best suited for them.

SCDL also provides a unique opportunity to restart careers by their exclusive Career Relaunch Programme for Women. As per recent studies, the Labor Force Participation Rate (LFPR) for women is declining and has led to a meagre 19.9% representation by women above the age of 15 in India's labour force.

Further, an increase of 10% in women's representation could lead to an addition of $770 billion to India's GDP by 2025. In order to facilitate the same and provide a platform for women to begin their second innings, SCDL offers a one-of-a-kind program. The faculty at the institute leads an insightful series of talks and sessions to address the difficulties of this new age world. From discussing issues identified with overseeing work and office to the need for reskilling and upskilling, SCDL provides the students with the right resources and guidance to facilitate their smooth return to work.

Students at the institute can avail Placement Assistance Services such as exclusive training sessions on effective resume making, preparation to ace interviews, harnessing the power of social media platforms for job-seeking, personal branding, and much more. The institute conducts annual placement drives comprising alumni and a plethora of companies. With an alumni base of 10 lakhs and dedicated student support services, students of SCDL are provided with the best opportunities to excel in their lives.

Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning has strong global recognition. It has added another feather to its cap by representing the nation in the executive committee of AAOU (Asian Association of Open Universities), preceded by its mighty presence in international journals and the global presence of the institute's huge alumni base. To add to it, the institute is also an active member of the International Council for Distance Learning and is a regular part of activities conducted in accordance with UNESCO.

SCDL has opened the admissions for the January 2022 Batch and is providing aspirants with the opportunity to apply for the few remaining seats. To know more, visit - (https://scdl.net) or admissions.scdl.net/ online program/ and to apply, visit - (https://applynow.scdl.net)

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)