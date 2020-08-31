Tech-Head Search Firm Purple Quarter assists joining of Hike Messenger's new Head of Engineering

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], Aug 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tech-Head Search Firm Purple Quarter today said that the startup played a matchmaker between Hike Messenger and its new VP and Head of Engineering, Suvesh Malhotra.

Purple Quarter was mandated by Hike Messenger to fulfill this position Prior to this, the CTO recruitment firm has closed many senior-level technology roles for various leading businesses like Rivigo, Tokopedia (the Indnoesian e-commerce giant), InMobi, Walmart Labs, Swiggy, Acko General Insurance, Swiggy, UrbanClap and more.

"When we received the mandate from Hike Messenger, we looked for candidates in gaming and other intense technology domains from both India and abroad. We were aware of Suvesh's extremely noteworthy work and he was already in our mind among the foremost choices for the role. We collected a deep understanding of his work by studying his career trajectory and proposed him to Kavin Mittal," said Deepak Singh, Founder and CEO of Purple Quarter, while commenting on the appointment of Suvesh Malhotra at Hike Messenger.

Purple Quarter states that the pandemic led to a demand surge in senior technology roles among firms.

"The pandemic led many businesses to amp up their technology game and as a result we never witnessed a slump in the demand for senior technology roles and this holds true for companies across verticals. The only challenge was physical or face-to-face meetings couldn't materialize, but making the best use of technology, our detailed and thorough process, which required a bit of a tweak for remote interviews never made remote interviews seem anything short of face-to-face meetings," said Roopa Kumar, the Co-founder and COO of the firm.

Founded in 2017, Purple Quarter is a CTO recruitment startup that deals with hiring for technology leadership-level roles for organizations.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)