The new SKODA SUPERB 2021

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI/Mediawire): Lighting up the road ahead with the brilliance of its LED headlamps, the new SKODA SUPERB rolls in smoothly, giving us a glimpse of its majesty.

Unveiled by SKODA AUTO India in late May of 2020, the current range is a modern successor of the first generation SUPERB that was synonymous with luxury when launched in 2004. It comes in two attractive variants, namely Laurin & Klement (L & K) and SPORTLINE.

At first glance, the exquisite L & K stands on sturdy Cassiopeia dual-tone alloy wheels. Its windows come rolling down to reveal the insides clad in an elegant Piano Black decor, accompanied by ventilated front seats and upholstery in Stone Beige or Coffee Brown colours.

As for the exterior, the vehicle is washed in one of five colours, namely Business Grey, Moon White, Magnetic Brown, Magic Black or Lava Blue and comes with a decorative chrome plating. Mounted on Stratos Anthracite alloy wheels, the SPORTLINE boasts of a sleek Black Alcantara interior and appears splendid coated in Moon White, Steel Grey or Race Blue on the outside.

While both have the powerful turbocharged fuel-efficient TSI engine at their core, they're distinguished from one another mainly by wheel design, upholstery and a few other design or technology related embellishments. For the automobile enthusiast, here are some salient features that define this series:

Visibility:

Sharp headlamps that are enhanced by LED technology. These come fitted with retractable headlight washers and fog lights to give you better visibility under poor weather conditions, especially dense fogging.

Display and Entertainment:

The new SKODA SUPERB L & K supports a Colour MaxiDOT Board computer with audio, telephone, navigation and other driving functions. SPORTLINE, on the other hand, is furnished with a customizable virtual cockpit which provides comprehensive driving data and navigation.

Safety and Security highlights:

The new SKODA SUPERB makes it evident that there are no compromises when it comes to safety. The in-built equipment includes an anti-theft alarm with interior monitoring, and eight airbags divided as two in the front, four side airbags and two curtain airbags at the front and rear. Besides these, for enhancing respiratory health and overall comfort of the driver and passengers, the interiors come with advanced pollution control. This is implemented by the intelligent Three Zone Climatronic air conditioning system with pollen and odour filters, temperature controls, humidity sensor and a sun sensor

Storage and Convenience features:

The two models come with an ample storage capacity of 625 litres and 1760 litres, depending on whether the seatback is folded. They also bring a spectrum of convenient facilities such as the automatic front wiper system with rain sensor, the gear-shift selector on steering wheel, a special Power Nap Package (coupled with a roll-up sun visor) for the rear seat outer headrests (only in the Laurin & Klement), a wet case in the front doors complete with a pair of SKODA umbrellas, and Parktronic sensors.

Overall, the duo has all the functional and frilly aspects needed to suit both connoisseurs and conscious car-owners looking to make the most of their investment. Those familiar with SKODA's salesmanship brand would also appreciate their service terms, 24x7 roadside assistance and warranty that truly ensure hassle-free ownership.

If this virtual preview of the new range has piqued your curiosity and you're looking to find out more, we recommend going through their brochure or contacting your nearest showroom to help you make an informed decision.

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)