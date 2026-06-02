PNN New Delhi [India], June 1: You chose law because you believed in something. Justice. Order. The idea that when things go wrong between people, there should be a fair, accessible, dignified way to make them right again. Today, India says yes to the four L's -- Liquidity, Labour, Land, and Law. The country is moving fast. But the legal system -- the very institution you trained for, practised in, or are preparing to enter -- is struggling to keep pace. Fifty million pending cases. Years of waiting. Citizens who cannot afford to fight for what is rightfully theirs. A profession full of talent, short on infrastructure.

You already know this. What you may not know yet is that the infrastructure has now been built -- and it needs you inside it. PrivateCourt.ai is not asking you to change what you do. It is asking you to do it better, farther, and faster than ever before. The platform is India's most advanced AI-powered, end-to-end dispute resolution ecosystem. AI-driven intake and verification, document authentication, automated scheduling, real-time WhatsApp updates, postal tracking, hearing coordination, and multilingual support across 22 Indian languages -- with pincode-based regional workflows that carry legal quality into every corner of India. You manage the resolution. The platform manages everything else.

If You Are a Lawyer -- You should not be spending your days chasing paperwork and coordinating logistics. You should be resolving disputes, advising clients, and building a practice that reflects the professional you worked hard to become. PrivateCourt.ai gives you that infrastructure. Join as a Mediator, Conciliator, or Case Manager. Earn consistently. Practice beyond your geography. The modern legal career is no longer about location or luck -- it is about the right platform. This is that platform. If You Are a Retired Judge -- The wisdom you accumulated across decades on the bench does not expire when your tenure does. India's dispute resolution crisis is precisely the kind of problem that your experience was built to solve -- and PrivateCourt.ai has built the environment to let you solve it. Join as an Arbitrator, Neutral Expert, or Advisor within a DPDP-aligned institution that honours the standard you held throughout your career. Your legacy is not complete. It is still being written.

If You Are a Law Student -- Your degree will open the door. What happens when you walk through it depends entirely on the experience you build before that moment arrives. PrivateCourt.ai offers you something no classroom can: live cases, real responsibility, AI-assisted workflows, multilingual legal environments and the mentorship of working professionals -- part-time or full-time, on your terms. While your peers wait, you will already have a track record. The Platform Behind the Promise PrivateCourt.ai was built by Ankit Verma, a legal software developer, published author on dispute resolution, and a product leader with 17+ years of experience building accountability systems at a national scale. His goal was never to patch the existing system. It was to build the infrastructure that should have existed all along: fast, inclusive, technology-led, and built for every Indian. Every layer engineered within India, under TrackNext, with compliance and trust at its core. This is not a startup chasing scale. It is a mission to chase justice.

The first generation of AI-powered legal professionals is being built today. Be in it. The legal revolution in India has already begun. The only question is whether your name appears among those who built it -- or among those who watched it happen. The door is open. Walk through it at PrivateCourt.ai Visit now - https://privatecourt.ai/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)