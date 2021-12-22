TiE Rajasthan awarded 'Best TiE Chapter' Globally

You would like to read
Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Silicon Valley-based The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) has announced its Rajasthan chapter as the 'Best Chapter' amongst 61 other chapters across 15 countries in the recent TiE Annual Chapter Excellence Awards held concurrent to TiE Global Summit 2021 in Dubai.
Dr Ravi Modani, President, TiE Rajasthan received the award on the chapter's behalf. Kumar Mangalam Birla was conferred with the 'Global Entrepreneur of the Year' award during the TiE summit.
"It is an honour to receive this prestigious award in a year that has witnessed unprecedented changes. TiE Rajasthan has been nurturing the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the state for almost 20 years and this award comes as a testimony to the vision, energy and enthusiasm of our preceding chapter leaders, members and present team. We are poised to expand our outreach, connect with and empower more student founders, women entrepreneurs as well as successful business owners in tier-2 and tier-3 cities of the state," said Dr Modani in his acceptance speech.
Notably, TiE Rajasthan has also announced the winner of 'Best Chapter Champion Award' for TiE University, a Global startup program for collegiate students during the summit. The world's tallest building Burj Khalifa was specially illuminated with TiE colours for this world's largest entrepreneurial summit by TiE.
