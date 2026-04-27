iMEQ

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 27: Digital transformation and technology services firm TO THE NEW has expanded its presence in Noida with the launch of a second office, as it looks to scale its global delivery capabilities.

The new facility, which is already operational, will accommodate over 300 professionals and support key global business units across cloud, data, and AI-led transformation programs.

The expansion comes at a time when enterprises are accelerating investments in digital technologies, particularly across cloud, data, and artificial intelligence, driving demand for scalable, India-based delivery models. Companies are increasingly relying on India as a hub for talent and cost-efficient global operations.