Trailer out now! Anjali Anand and Anil Charanjeett starrer 'Suraj Aur Saanjh' to release on 22nd October

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI/ATK): Featuring Anjali Anand, Anil Charanjeett, Avinash Sachdev and Garima Yagnik, Suraj Aur Saanjh is an upcoming rom-com web series that is all set to release on 22nd October 2021 on Pocket Films YouTube Channel & Facebook Watch.

After dropping an intriguing first look poster, the makers took to their social media announcing the release date along with an epic trailer. Suraj Aur Saanjh is Directed by Vedd Rawtaani, written by Krishna Agarwal, produced by Priya Rawtani (Priya Rawtani Productions) and Sanjana Parmar (House of Joy Productions).

Suraj Aur Saanjh is a unique web series where two opposite personalities get stuck under one roof and what follows next is a series of fun, unexpected turns and a love hate relationship between Anjali Anand and Anil Charanjeett who are playing the characters of Suraj and Saanjh.

Shot entirely amidst the lockdown within 15 days, the show is set to be one of the very first projects to resume during the pandemic. Going by the looks of the trailer, Suraj Aur Saanjh is a much-needed rom-com everyone has been waiting for.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)