Twenty Beauty, a brand that connects beauty and aura

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI/PNN): Beauty is now finding inspirations. Consumers are now leaping towards creative and social conceptions. Consumers are now able to establish a personal connection. Besides being a great tool, it has extended representation and brought in more space for inclusivity.

Inclusivity has become a hotspot in the beauty industry. Twenty Beauty is a makeup brand aroused by inclusivity. This brand's mission is rooted in the personal connection of the founder with self-love. In her earlier years, Jyotsna Reddy discovered her passion for beauty through chemistry.

Her quest for perfect formulation for dynamic skin tones has led her to meet industry experts around the globe for the procurement of the best ingredients. She reckons usage of emollients, enriching extracts and oils can improve the performance and efficacy of the makeup products. In simplest terms, it is makeup packed with the goodness of cosmeceuticals.

"Twenty Beauty is more than just a brand. We have been able to create a community that preaches innovation and improvement. Self-love and empowerment are the ultimate essences we are trying to capture. Makeup is an armoury of confidence. We aim to revolutionize beauty with a touch of inclusivity and Innovative technologies" said Jyotsna Reddy.

Besides, the Creation of Twenty Beauty harmonized many people by empowering many underrepresented communities to feel belonged and powerful. Their ultimate vision is to expand the ideology of unifying every colour into the same category by the idea of each one of them being the same. The premiere launch of the brand was a lip range that is available in universal shades.

The brand asserted it is paramount to feel beautiful in every colour and wear it with utmost pride. Need it to be told that this brand will fill in the gaps of inclusivity and also hearts of the beauty audience?

You can follow (https://www.instagram.com/twent) for latest updates.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)