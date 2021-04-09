Twenty Beauty, a brand that connects beauty and aura

You would like to read
- Lessons beautypreneur Jyotsna Reddy taught us to get an essence of an inspiring and successful career
- Beauty Palace announces the 4th season of Salon Fest from 25th-30th January, 2021
- Blue Heaven Cosmetics celebrates every Indian women through "O! Beauty Beauty!"
- Mintel announces beauty and personal care trends for 2021
- India's Biggest Beauty Pageant MIIQ 2020 Unwinds With Beautiful Memories Of A Gorgeous Display of Talent
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI/PNN): Beauty is now finding inspirations. Consumers are now leaping towards creative and social conceptions. Consumers are now able to establish a personal connection. Besides being a great tool, it has extended representation and brought in more space for inclusivity.
Inclusivity has become a hotspot in the beauty industry. Twenty Beauty is a makeup brand aroused by inclusivity. This brand's mission is rooted in the personal connection of the founder with self-love. In her earlier years, Jyotsna Reddy discovered her passion for beauty through chemistry.
Her quest for perfect formulation for dynamic skin tones has led her to meet industry experts around the globe for the procurement of the best ingredients. She reckons usage of emollients, enriching extracts and oils can improve the performance and efficacy of the makeup products. In simplest terms, it is makeup packed with the goodness of cosmeceuticals.
"Twenty Beauty is more than just a brand. We have been able to create a community that preaches innovation and improvement. Self-love and empowerment are the ultimate essences we are trying to capture. Makeup is an armoury of confidence. We aim to revolutionize beauty with a touch of inclusivity and Innovative technologies" said Jyotsna Reddy.
Besides, the Creation of Twenty Beauty harmonized many people by empowering many underrepresented communities to feel belonged and powerful. Their ultimate vision is to expand the ideology of unifying every colour into the same category by the idea of each one of them being the same. The premiere launch of the brand was a lip range that is available in universal shades.
The brand asserted it is paramount to feel beautiful in every colour and wear it with utmost pride. Need it to be told that this brand will fill in the gaps of inclusivity and also hearts of the beauty audience?
You can follow (https://www.instagram.com/twent) for latest updates.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor