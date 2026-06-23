PRNewswire Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India]/ Coventary [England], June 23:India Global Forum's UK-India Week 2026 opened today in the West Midlands with the IGF Smarter Regions Forum, marking the start of the 10th edition of the biggest event in the UK-Indian calendar. Hosted at the University of Warwick, the opening day brought together senior leaders from government, business, academia and industry to deepen the emerging regional partnership between Gujarat and the West Midlands. The programme forms part of the IGF Smarter Regions Exchange: West Midlands 2026, designed to translate the momentum in the UK-India relationship into practical collaboration across investment, innovation, skills, advanced manufacturing, clean energy, life sciences and regional growth.

The Forum featured participation from a high-level Government of Gujarat delegation, including Mamta Verma, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Mines Department, Government of Gujarat, and Dr. Vikrant Pandey IAS, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Government of Gujarat. The delegation's visit builds on recent exchanges between Gujarat and the West Midlands and reflects the growing importance of state-to-region partnerships in advancing the UK-India growth corridor. Opening discussions examined how Gujarat and the West Midlands can build a stronger regional growth corridor through deeper cooperation in industry, investment, innovation and skills. The programme also included a Government of Gujarat presentation on the state's growth story and a fast-pitch showcase featuring representatives from manufacturing, textiles, finance and technology, focused on identifying concrete partnership opportunities in the UK.

The opening day will conclude with the IGF Leaders' Dinner at the National Automotive Innovation Centre, University of Warwick, bringing together senior UK and Indian figures for an evening of strategic exchange to unlock new pathways for investment, innovation and regional growth. Manoj Ladwa, Founder and Chairman, India Global Forum, said: "The West Midlands and Gujarat are not starting from sentiment; they are starting from strength. I know both places personally: one is Britain's manufacturing heartland, reinventing itself for the industries of the future; the other is one of India's great economic engines, defined by enterprise, ambition and execution. Put those capabilities together and you have the makings of a serious UK-India economic corridor, built on capability, complementarity and trust. The task now is to turn dialogue into decisions, relationships into capital flows, and shared ambition into jobs, investment and long-term growth.

That is precisely why we are establishing the Gujarat-West Midlands Steering Committee: not simply to discuss opportunities, but to identify them, unlock them and deliver them. Success will not be measured by the meetings we hold, but by the partnerships we create, the investments we secure and the prosperity we generate for both regions." Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands, said: "Our recent trade mission to India showed just how strong the relationship already is between the West Midlands and one of the world's fastest-growing economies. This week's programme, in partnership with India Global Forum, is about turning that momentum into real results, bringing investment into our region, creating opportunities for our businesses, generating jobs and strengthening collaboration across key sectors like advanced manufacturing, clean energy and life sciences.

As the UK and India move forward with a landmark Free Trade Agreement, the West Midlands is ready to play a leading role, connecting global partners with our world-class industries, talent and innovation ecosystem to drive long-term growth for both economies." Mamta Verma, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Mines Department, Government of Gujarat, said: "Gujarat comes to the West Midlands with a clear proposition: we are one of India's leading industrial and export engines, but we are also building for the future. From clean energy, advanced manufacturing and pharmaceuticals to GIFT City, semiconductors, fintech and sports, Gujarat offers scale, policy stability, world-class infrastructure and a strong commitment to execution.

The UK, and particularly the West Midlands, has deep strengths in innovation, advanced industries, finance, life sciences and skills. Together, we can build partnerships that move beyond trade alone and create new investment, technology collaboration, jobs and shared growth." The opening of UK-India Week in the West Midlands comes at a pivotal moment for the bilateral relationship, following the ratification of the landmark UK-India Free Trade Agreement. This year's UK-India Week will also feature the first major joint appearances by India's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, and the UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Peter Kyle, following the FTA ratification milestone, underlining the strategic importance of the week as both countries move from agreement to implementation.

Now in its 10th edition, UK-India Week has grown into the foremost annual gathering of the UK-India corridor, convening political leaders, business chiefs, investors, innovators, entrepreneurs, policymakers and cultural voices from both countries. This year's programme spans the West Midlands and London, combining high-level forums, closed-door dialogues, curated roundtables, networking engagements and flagship awards. A key highlight of the week will be Day 4, when IGF London 2026 hosts the Capital & Future Frontiers Forum at One Moorgate Place in London. The flagship forum day will bring together a curated group of global investors, policymakers, technology leaders, founders and senior decision-makers for discussions at the intersection of capital, technology and policy. The programme will focus on financing the UK-India innovation corridor, advancing cross-border capital flows and exploring frontier sectors including AI, quantum, energy transition, life sciences and deep tech.

UK-India Week will close with the UK-India Awards, the grandest celebration of UK-India relations, recognising the leaders, institutions, businesses and innovators shaping the future of the partnership. The awards will bring together a distinguished audience from politics, business, culture, technology and public life to celebrate the people and organisations driving the next chapter of the UK-India story. UK-India Week is also anchored by the UK-India Future Forum, India Global Forum's strategic platform for advancing a future-facing UK-India partnership. UKIFF brings together leaders from government, business, investment, technology, academia and policy to shape long-term collaboration across trade, innovation, capital, climate, skills and security, with a focus on turning shared ambition into practical outcomes for both countries.

About India Global Forum India Global Forum is a global platform for leaders from business, government, policy, academia and culture to engage with contemporary India and its growing role in the world. Through high-level forums, strategic dialogues, delegations, reports and curated networks, IGF works to advance partnerships, investment flows and thought leadership across the India growth story and its global corridors. Social Media Handles & Hashtag to Follow Twitter: @IGFUpdates & @manojladwa LinkedIn: India Global Forum Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2998778/IGF_Smarter_Regions_Forum.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2566069/6010968/IGF_Logo.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)