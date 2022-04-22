Urban Square ties up with fashion retail brand Lifestyle; set to be Udaipur's first Lifestyle Store

You would like to read
Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bhumika Group announced a tie-up with fashion retail brand 'Lifestyle' for its commercial project, Urban Square Mall.
It will be Udaipur's first Lifestyle store, taking up 22,000 sq. ft. space in the mall. Lifestyle is a recent addition to the list of 55+ global brands along with its anchor's stores that have been associated with Urban Square such as Reliance Trends, Pantaloons, Shoppers Stop, United Colors of Benetton, Levis, Puma, X-Step and Adidas among many others.
Lifestyle Group is a part of Dubai-based retail and hospitality conglomerate, Landmark Group. It is India's prominent shopping destination for various fashion choices for men, women, and children like apparel, footwear, handbags, fashion accessories and beauty. It offers a range of leading national and international brands and gives shoppers a fantastic and hassle-free shopping experience. Lifestyle has earned many accolades and awards over the years in retail and fashion domain.
On the tie-up with Lifestyle, Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Bhumika Group, said, "We are glad to announce our tie-up with Lifestyle which is one of India's leading departmental stores. Many national and international brands are looking at Urban Square strategically, and many of them will be opening their first store in Udaipur at Urban Square. Urban Square is set to open for public in August, and many retailers like Pizza Hut, KFC, and Forest Essentials have already started the fit outs in Urban Square Mall."
Bhumika Group is a trusted and bankable name in the real estate sector. Urban Square Galleria Mall is Bhumika Group's another commercial project in a Joint venture with Trehan developers located in Alwar, spread over 1 Lac sq. ft area comprises retail shops, a food court, restaurants, a multiplex, and an entertainment zone.
