Vedic Math impacts 10 lakh students under Samagra Shiksha

In a first-ever effort to revolutionize math education in India, Gaurav Tekriwal, President Vedic Maths Forum India is currently carrying out a one-of-its-kind 'Training of Trainers' for teachers in collaboration with the Directorate of Education, UT Administration of Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu.
The Vedic Maths Forum India, founded by Gaurav Tekriwal, has been selected to conduct this training for over 342 teachers of Primary and Secondary Classes in Vedic Mathematics in January 2022 under the Samagra Shiksha Project. The project is expected to impact 10 lakh students in the process and create a new horizon for Vedic Math in the country.
Founded by a polymath Indian Saint Tirthaji, Vedic Maths is India's gift to the World just like Yoga and Ayurveda. By learning Vedic Maths one can calculate much faster compared to the traditional system. Seemingly difficult calculations like 998 x 997 can be solved in split seconds, which will not only makes maths an enjoyable experience but it makes a remarkable difference to one's confidence and self-esteem as well.
The interactive sessions in Vedic Math included intensive learning using presentations and videos for a better understanding of the concepts taught. Over 340+ teachers were trained in basic mathematics topics such as Addition, Subtraction, Multiplication, Division, Cubes, Square Roots, Fractions, Decimals, Linear Equations, Percentages, et al using Vedic Mathematics. After only a 5-day workshop for the 342 teachers, it was found that their performance improved by a huge 10.37%, highlighting the efficacy of this methodology.
The project received an overwhelming response from the participant teachers who found the methods to be extremely effective and simple and have expressed interest to instil the Vedic Maths System in the main board curriculum so that they can teach this in the classrooms. There seems to be a huge demand of Vedic Mathematics study material in Gujarati medium for which the teachers have requested for the same in huge numbers.
To support the teachers every step of the way, help them solve doubts and stay connected during this pandemic affected the world, Vedic Maths Forum India will also be launching an online support group each for Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu. Gaurav Tekriwal says, "This is the beginning of the implementation of Vedic Maths in the Union Territory, and with this training, the teachers will now be able to impact millions of students, increasing their maths scores by over 20-30 per cent in the region."
Nilesh Gurav, State Project Director, Shri Paritosh Shukla, Asst. State Project Director Ravi Vavia in Daman and Arvind Kumar Premji in Diu has been very supportive in conducting the training.
The coordinators in Dapada, Dokmardi and Daman from the education department, especially Keur Gohil and Bhavika Patel and their team also extended support during the project in Silvassa.
