Venkateswarulu Jayavarapu, Managing Director of Vasantha Logistics, Wins Prestigious Pride of Hyderabad Award

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 27 (ANI/PNN): Venkateswarulu Jayavarapu, Managing Director of (https://www.vasanthalogistics.com), a trusted logistics partner for corporate clients and SMEs, has been awarded the prestigious Pride of Hyderabad Award.

Jayavarapu Venkateswarulu is a second-generation entrepreneur and has an experience of more than three decades in the logistics industry. Under this leadership, Vasantha Logistics has grown by leaps and bounds. It has grown to more than 35 locations and continues to expand its footprint all over Telangana.

The Pride of Hyderabad Award was conferred upon Venkateswarulu Jayavarapu at an award ceremony at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad. Senior IPS officer VC Sajjanar, who is serving as vice chairman and managing director of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, was the chief guest at the function, which was also attended by top corporate leaders, government officials, artists, and other celebrities. The Event was hosted by the Department of Culture & Language, Government of Telangana, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Weave Media & (https://digitalconnect.in)

The Pride of Hyderabad Awards have been instituted to celebrate the success stories of individuals and organizations for their efforts to contribute to Hyderabad's growth. The awards identify the change makers, bring them on a common platform, and usher in synergies for further growth and development of Hyderabad. The awards are also aimed at contributing to Telangana's growth by promoting Make in Telangana.

The Pride of Hyderabad Awards were established to recognize exemplary contributions made by individuals or organizations that have worked towards furthering the growth and development of cities like Hyderabad and Telangana at large. Jayavarapu Venkateshwarulu's recognition for his efforts is well deserved as he has laid special emphasis on leveraging current digital tools and technologies to bring greater efficiencies into his operations. Vasantha logistics has been chosen as Best Logistics Services Provider in Telangana & Hyderabad.

"It is my privilege to have been selected for the Pride of Hyderabad Award along with so many other successful personalities. At (https://www.vasanthalogistics.com), we are committed to providing highly efficient logistics service and contributing to the growth of Telangana and the country. We will continue to strive to achieve excellence," Jayavarapu of Vasantha Logistics said upon receiving the award.

The fleet of Vasantha Logistics presently covers more than 7,000 km a day and is working on plans to further expand its network and cater to customers in multiple locations. Jayavarapu has undertaken various initiatives to take Vasantha Logistics to the next level. The adoption of latest digital tools and technologies to usher in greater efficiencies is among these initiatives.

"We steadfastly adhere to the values and traditions of the company but we also realize the need to evolve by implementing digital tools to compete in today's world," he said.

Vasantha Logistics is an experienced and trusted logistics partner for corporate clients and SMEs in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With 47+ years of experience, the company serves more than 200 happy clients with over 55 branches across the two states.

Vasantha Logistics boasts a large fleet of 120 vehicles and has handled the transportation of 1.6 crores of articles till date. These well-managed routes are handled by their team of 500+ experienced and skilled employees who are dedicated to providing fast and efficient services to customers.

The company employs state-of-the-art technology including GPS tracking systems to ensure accurate delivery times and up-to-date status updates on deliveries, making it a reliable choice for businesses looking for end-to-end logistics solutions. Additionally, Vasantha Logistics offers expertise in handling special packaging requirements for different types of goods.

The dedication and commitment from its Managing Director Venkateswarulu Jayavarapu paid off when he recently received the prestigious Pride Of Hyderabad Award - recognizing his hard work in taking Vasantha Logistics to the next level. With this driving inspiration at its helm, Vasantha Logistics continues to provide its customers with quality services each day!

