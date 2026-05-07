BusinessWire India Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 7: Yanolja Co., Ltd. ("Yanolja"), a global travel technology company, today announced its acquisition of InnKey, an India-based enterprise hospitality platform. The transaction, executed through Yanolja Cloud Solution (YCS), accelerates Yanolja's expansion into the global enterprise hospitality sector. InnKey provides a unified platform that integrates front office, food and beverage (F & B), purchase and procurement, financial accounting, and guest engagement, supporting more than 500 hotels across India. The acquisition strengthens Yanolja's ability to support multi-property hotel groups with integrated solutions that streamline operations and enhance guest experience at scale. "InnKey was built to unify hotel operations on a single platform and help operators manage increasing complexity as they scale," said Viral Shah, Founder & CEO, InnKey. "Joining Yanolja allows us to bring that capability to a broader global customer base, supporting larger, multi-property hotel groups across new markets."

InnKey's platform has been deployed across leading hotel groups in India, including The Fern, Pride, Orchid, Treat, and Accord, and has integrated with global ecosystems such as Marriott International. These deployments demonstrate the platform's ability to meet international standards for complex, multi-property operations and high Security Standards. As hotel operators expand across regions, demand is increasing for integrated solutions that centralize operations and provide real-time visibility across properties. InnKey's platform addresses longstanding industry challenges caused by fragmented systems across reservations, front office, F & B, and finance. "InnKey strengthens our platform with deep hospitality expertise developed in high-growth markets," said Aeijaz Sodawala, CEO of Yanolja Cloud Solution. "The synergy between InnKey's enterprise platform and Yanolja Cloud Solution creates a powerful engine for global growth to serve the full spectrum of the hospitality industry from boutique stays to global hotel chains."

The transaction also reflects Yanolja's commitment to the next era of travel technology. "Yanolja is committed to transforming hotel operations in the age of AI," said Junyoung Lee, Group CTO of Yanolja. "The future we envision is no longer a space merely managed by people, but a seamless system powered by AI. Through this evolution, operations will achieve unprecedented efficiency and reduce manual work, enabling staff to focus entirely on what matters most, the guest experience." The acquisition builds on an existing partnership and positions InnKey for expansion into the Middle East and Southeast Asia, with no disruption to existing customers or ongoing projects.

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