Your one destination to Anthology Publishing

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI/India PR Distribution): (https://www.sotpublication.com) Spectrum of Thought Publication is an Odisha based Anthology publishing platform in India. Established in 2019, the firm has achieved a milestone by listing more than 500 books till now.

It has global reach with the root sailing right from the inner corners of India to America, so forth and so on.

Every budding writer strive hard to build a platform, a base for their own writings. They post their writings on Social Media, Newspaper columns, Magazines and sometimes even work as ghost writer.

But do they really get a definite guide of how to build their own reading comrades? With Spectrum of Thoughts, we kept the point of building the base of budding writers and gave them opportunities to improve themselves in their writing experience first and then via other promotional medium to build their own platform for their authorship book. They can read blogs and join us here (https://www.sotpublication.com/blog)

SPECTRUM OF THOUGHT PUBLICATION, BY FANATIXX focuses on giving platform to all budding writers who want to grow in this field. We not only publish the anthology but promote it individually based on their characteristics.

Also, there are special opportunity of free workshops where in writers are taught some creative writing gist and different forms of writings. Special activity and procedure are carried out once in 4 months to enhance the culture of writing industry.

(https://aniportalimages.s3.amazonaws.com/media/details/Books_M0mYUSt.jpeg)

True that nowadays, there are many anthology publishers and the harsh reality is most of them are not properly registered, even the team and the founder is unaware of the basic strategies and basic things related to publishing, there are scams going on in the name of publishing.

We, Spectrum of thought publication has started #sotforwriters an information hashtag where some information related to writing and anthologies will be posted from our Instagram page @spectrum.of.thoughts using this hashtag. This is to bring awareness among the writers / co-authors about the concepts.

"A special video is made of mostly all anthologies and used as promotional tool so that writers are recognised. Also, we will be forwarding the game of Book Review and Book launch supported by Virtual Book Tours in the coming days. There are many surprises planned for now" says the Publishing Head, Mayuri Valanju.

We have customizable packages for all young budding writers, upcoming authors and the writers in the industry for long.

SPECTRUM OF THOUGHTS PUBLISHED MANY BOOKS WHICH CONTRIBUTED TO NATIONAL & INTERNATIONAL RECORDS. ALL THE CONCEPTS UNIQUE TO THEIR OWN ACCORD.

FanatiXx definite guide for writing & publishing for budding writers came into picture when the anthology publishing unit was bethronged to SPECTRUM OF THOUGHTS PUBLICATION

FanatiXx although has a total guided setup for solo book & novel publishing unit known as FanatiXx Publication. Towards Records & Recognition to the talented young minds formed by the young people of the core team, SPECTRUM AWARDS took the battalion.

Words express stories & storytelling is one of the basic foundations of writing & expressions of novices, a stage to newbies to express themselves," KHULE AAM BOL"

(https://www.instagram.com/spectrum.of.thoughts)

